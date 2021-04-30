Yashiro Country Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6435 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6435 yards
|70.7
|121
|Regular
|72
|6012 yards
|70.0
|119
|Front
|72
|5474 yards
|66.1
|111
|Ladies
|72
|5189 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Yashiro Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 70.7/121
|364
|358
|411
|485
|150
|508
|368
|216
|306
|3166
|560
|177
|408
|315
|368
|212
|278
|374
|577
|3269
|6435
|Regular M: 70.0/119
|328
|335
|392
|476
|135
|492
|341
|182
|291
|2972
|515
|149
|393
|300
|356
|154
|258
|353
|562
|3040
|6012
|Front M: 66.1/111
|272
|273
|350
|432
|109
|430
|324
|140
|280
|2610
|505
|127
|335
|290
|324
|140
|250
|348
|545
|2864
|5474
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|262
|268
|319
|427
|86
|422
|318
|135
|276
|2513
|484
|124
|318
|245
|318
|135
|236
|331
|485
|2676
|5189
|Handicap
|9
|15
|3
|7
|13
|1
|5
|17
|11
|4
|16
|10
|8
|2
|14
|18
|12
|6
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1993
Greens Bentgrass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range No
Caddies No
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA,Mastercard, AMEX, JCB, DC
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Available FacilitiesLockers
