Yashiro Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6435 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6435 yards 70.7 121
Regular 72 6012 yards 70.0 119
Front 72 5474 yards 66.1 111
Ladies 72 5189 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Yashiro Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 70.7/121 364 358 411 485 150 508 368 216 306 3166 560 177 408 315 368 212 278 374 577 3269 6435
Regular M: 70.0/119 328 335 392 476 135 492 341 182 291 2972 515 149 393 300 356 154 258 353 562 3040 6012
Front M: 66.1/111 272 273 350 432 109 430 324 140 280 2610 505 127 335 290 324 140 250 348 545 2864 5474
Ladies W: 67.1/113 262 268 319 427 86 422 318 135 276 2513 484 124 318 245 318 135 236 331 485 2676 5189
Handicap 9 15 3 7 13 1 5 17 11 4 16 10 8 2 14 18 12 6
Par 4 4 4 5 3 5 4 3 4 36 5 3 4 4 4 3 4 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1993
Greens Bentgrass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range No
Caddies No

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA,Mastercard, AMEX, JCB, DC
Metal Spikes Allowed No

Available Facilities

Lockers

Reviews

