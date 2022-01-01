Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Nagano

Iida Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 6602 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Full Back 72 6602 yards 73.1 123
Back/Blue 72 6281 yards 69.7 121
Regular/White 72 6003 yards 68.4 120
Front/Yellow 72 5661 yards 66.7 117
Front/Yellow (W) 72 5661 yards 70.2 119
Ladies/Red 72 5133 yards 68.7
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Iida Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 544 439 134 310 400 409 180 395 530 3341 570 372 203 384 372 492 178 327 363 3261 6602
Blue M: 70.7/121 525 427 134 292 386 407 167 379 515 3232 557 345 184 330 358 459 166 310 340 3049 6281
White M: 70.0/120 495 408 122 278 373 369 153 365 503 3066 529 324 175 330 336 445 156 310 332 2937 6003
Yellow M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119 495 372 116 278 373 330 153 355 450 2922 490 324 175 300 336 445 156 300 213 2739 5661
Red W: 67.1/113 458 372 98 242 355 330 85 330 416 2686 440 304 115 300 334 410 93 268 213 2477 5163
Handicap 7 5 17 9 3 1 11 15 13 2 18 4 6 16 12 10 14 8
Par 5 4 3 4 4 4 3 4 5 36 5 4 3 4 4 5 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1991
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Nearby Courses
Araragi Country Club
Araragi Country Club
Achi, Nagano
Resort
0.0
0
Hiraya CC
Hiraya Country Club
Hiraya, Nagano
Resort
0.0
0
World Woods GC - Buna None Club: #15
World Woods Golf Club - Buna None Club
Urugi, Nagano
Public
0.0
0
World Woods GC - Chausuyama GC: #3
World Woods Golf Club - Chausuyama Golf Club
Urugi, Nagano
Private
0.0
0
Neba CC
Neba Country Club
Neba, Nagano
Semi-Private
0.0
0
14 Hill's CC
14 Hill's Country Club
Nakatsugawa, Gifu
Resort
0.0
0
U Green Nakatsugawa GC: Clubhouse
U Green Nakatsugawa Golf Club
Nakatsugawa, Gifu
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Inabu CC: #13
Inabu Country Club
Toyota, Aichi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Adonis GC
Adonis Golf Club
Ena, Gifu
Semi-Private
0.0
0
