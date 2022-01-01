Iida Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 6602 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Full Back
|72
|6602 yards
|73.1
|123
|Back/Blue
|72
|6281 yards
|69.7
|121
|Regular/White
|72
|6003 yards
|68.4
|120
|Front/Yellow
|72
|5661 yards
|66.7
|117
|Front/Yellow (W)
|72
|5661 yards
|70.2
|119
|Ladies/Red
|72
|5133 yards
|68.7
Scorecard for Iida Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|544
|439
|134
|310
|400
|409
|180
|395
|530
|3341
|570
|372
|203
|384
|372
|492
|178
|327
|363
|3261
|6602
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|525
|427
|134
|292
|386
|407
|167
|379
|515
|3232
|557
|345
|184
|330
|358
|459
|166
|310
|340
|3049
|6281
|White M: 70.0/120
|495
|408
|122
|278
|373
|369
|153
|365
|503
|3066
|529
|324
|175
|330
|336
|445
|156
|310
|332
|2937
|6003
|Yellow M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|495
|372
|116
|278
|373
|330
|153
|355
|450
|2922
|490
|324
|175
|300
|336
|445
|156
|300
|213
|2739
|5661
|Red W: 67.1/113
|458
|372
|98
|242
|355
|330
|85
|330
|416
|2686
|440
|304
|115
|300
|334
|410
|93
|268
|213
|2477
|5163
|Handicap
|7
|5
|17
|9
|3
|1
|11
|15
|13
|2
|18
|4
|6
|16
|12
|10
|14
|8
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1991
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
