Hiraya Country Club
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6438 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6438 yards
|70.7
|121
|Regular
|72
|6088 yards
|69.8
|119
|Front
|72
|5761 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for Hiraya Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|White M: 70.7/121
|338
|193
|546
|195
|375
|365
|367
|517
|370
|3266
|347
|178
|358
|501
|350
|173
|531
|351
|383
|3172
|6438
|Green M: 69.8/119
|308
|181
|526
|184
|355
|331
|346
|506
|347
|3084
|326
|166
|336
|479
|336
|155
|511
|338
|357
|3004
|6088
|Red W: 70.2/119
|280
|171
|506
|171
|337
|304
|320
|498
|329
|2916
|304
|154
|316
|457
|320
|141
|490
|325
|338
|2845
|5761
|Handicap
|7
|15
|1
|17
|9
|11
|5
|3
|13
|8
|18
|10
|2
|6
|16
|4
|14
|12
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|4
|36
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1975
Golf Season March - December
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ, Diners, Saison
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Available ActivitiesBilliards
Available SportsTable Tennis
