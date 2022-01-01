Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Nagano

Hiraya Country Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6438 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6438 yards 70.7 121
Regular 72 6088 yards 69.8 119
Front 72 5761 yards 70.2 119
Scorecard for Hiraya Country Club
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
White M: 70.7/121 338 193 546 195 375 365 367 517 370 3266 347 178 358 501 350 173 531 351 383 3172 6438
Green M: 69.8/119 308 181 526 184 355 331 346 506 347 3084 326 166 336 479 336 155 511 338 357 3004 6088
Red W: 70.2/119 280 171 506 171 337 304 320 498 329 2916 304 154 316 457 320 141 490 325 338 2845 5761
Handicap 7 15 1 17 9 11 5 3 13 8 18 10 2 6 16 4 14 12
Par 4 3 5 3 4 4 4 5 4 36 4 3 4 5 4 3 5 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1975
Golf Season March - December

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ, Diners, Saison

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Available Activities

Billiards

Available Sports

Table Tennis

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

