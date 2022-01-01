Takino Country Club - Geihinkan Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6876 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|BT
|72
|6876 yards
|RT
|72
|6536 yards
|FT
|72
|6093 yards
|GT
|72
|5861 yards
|LT
|72
|5546 yards
Scorecard for Geihinkan
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125
|385
|558
|156
|405
|432
|515
|388
|185
|398
|3422
|385
|397
|555
|390
|385
|204
|402
|181
|504
|3403
|6825
|Handicap
|11
|3
|15
|5
|1
|9
|13
|17
|7
|14
|8
|6
|4
|12
|16
|2
|18
|10
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2008
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Mitsuaki Kobayashi (2008)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, JCB, Master, AMEX, Diners Club, DISCOVER
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
