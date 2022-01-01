Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Hyogo

Takino Country Club - Geihinkan Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6876 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
BT 72 6876 yards
RT 72 6536 yards
FT 72 6093 yards
GT 72 5861 yards
LT 72 5546 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Geihinkan
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125 385 558 156 405 432 515 388 185 398 3422 385 397 555 390 385 204 402 181 504 3403 6825
Handicap 11 3 15 5 1 9 13 17 7 14 8 6 4 12 16 2 18 10
Par 4 5 3 4 4 5 4 3 4 36 4 4 5 4 4 3 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2008
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Mitsuaki Kobayashi (2008)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, JCB, Master, AMEX, Diners Club, DISCOVER
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

