Kobe Sanda Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland/Woodland
Par 72
Length 6352 yards
Slope 132
Rating 69.5
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6352 yards
|69.5
|132
|Regular
|72
|6077 yards
|68.2
|129
|Ladies
|72
|5106 yards
|73.5
|120
Scorecard for Kobe Sanda Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 71.1/131
|497
|366
|165
|476
|158
|354
|181
|394
|560
|3151
|395
|185
|395
|158
|306
|155
|501
|533
|573
|3201
|6352
|Regular M: 69.5/129
|467
|351
|151
|458
|143
|344
|165
|390
|547
|3016
|380
|166
|379
|151
|298
|141
|489
|522
|535
|3061
|6077
|Front M: 68.2/120
|442
|327
|151
|433
|123
|306
|155
|384
|494
|2815
|365
|151
|357
|142
|291
|130
|470
|512
|515
|2933
|5748
|Ladies W: 73.5/120
|391
|308
|104
|410
|95
|280
|138
|299
|468
|2493
|340
|133
|287
|130
|232
|115
|428
|448
|500
|2613
|5106
|Handicap
|17
|5
|11
|15
|9
|7
|1
|13
|3
|12
|8
|10
|2
|16
|4
|18
|14
|6
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|5
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1967
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted AMEX, JCB, NICOS, VISA, Master, UFJ, UC
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Featured Content
Load More
Course Layout