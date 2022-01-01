Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Hyogo

Kobe Sanda Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland/Woodland
Par 72
Length 6352 yards
Slope 132
Rating 69.5
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6352 yards 69.5 132
Regular 72 6077 yards 68.2 129
Ladies 72 5106 yards 73.5 120
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Kobe Sanda Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 71.1/131 497 366 165 476 158 354 181 394 560 3151 395 185 395 158 306 155 501 533 573 3201 6352
Regular M: 69.5/129 467 351 151 458 143 344 165 390 547 3016 380 166 379 151 298 141 489 522 535 3061 6077
Front M: 68.2/120 442 327 151 433 123 306 155 384 494 2815 365 151 357 142 291 130 470 512 515 2933 5748
Ladies W: 73.5/120 391 308 104 410 95 280 138 299 468 2493 340 133 287 130 232 115 428 448 500 2613 5106
Handicap 17 5 11 15 9 7 1 13 3 12 8 10 2 16 4 18 14 6
Par 5 4 3 5 3 4 3 4 5 36 4 3 4 3 4 3 5 5 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1967
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted AMEX, JCB, NICOS, VISA, Master, UFJ, UC
Metal Spikes Allowed No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Nearby Courses
Lions CC - Blue: #7
Lions Country Club - White/Blue Course
Miki, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
King's Road GC: #8
King's Road Golf Club
Miki, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Lions CC - White: #6
Lions Country Club - Red/White Course
Miki, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Sanko GC
Sanko Golf Club
Miki, Hyogo
Private
0.0
0
Lions CC - Red: #6
Lions Country Club - Blue/Red Course
Miki, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Grand Oak Players Course: #4
Grand Oak Players Course
Kato, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Hanayashiki GC - Hirono
Hanayashiki Golf Club - Hirono Course
Yokawa, Hyogo
Private
0.0
0
ABC GC
ABC Golf Club
Kato, Hyogo
Private
0.0
0
Hanayashiki GC - Yokawa: Clubhouse
Hanayashiki Golf Club - Yokawa Course
Yokawa, Hyogo
Private
0.0
0
Tokyu Grand Oak GC: #17
Tokyu Grand Oak Golf Club
Kato, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Yokawa Royal GC
Yokawa Royal Golf Club
Kato, Hyogo
Private
0.0
0
Yokawa Inter Golf Club Mecha
Miki, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Featured Content
hirono-7.jpeg
Articles
Hirono Golf Club remains Japan's greatest course
Course Layout
