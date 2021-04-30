Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Hyogo

ABC Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 7235 yards
Slope 139
Rating 74.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Champion 72 7235 yards 74.9 139
Back 72 6740 yards 72.5 134
Regular 72 6342 yards 70.5 130
Ladies 72 5596 yards 73.0 127
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for ABC Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.9/139 421 450 215 576 375 567 362 226 424 3616 441 457 193 382 426 535 221 439 525 3619 7235
Blue M: 72.5/134 402 423 187 550 353 532 354 195 398 3394 404 432 177 339 385 500 186 413 510 3346 6740
White M: 70.5/130 387 386 172 532 336 516 344 171 372 3216 382 395 168 309 352 483 159 397 481 3126 6342
Red W: 73.0/127 330 282 131 501 301 412 313 123 339 2732 331 372 119 289 340 466 146 357 444 2864 5596
Handicap 9 3 11 1 13 5 17 15 7 8 2 14 18 10 6 16 4 12
Par 4 4 3 5 4 5 4 3 4 36 4 4 3 4 4 5 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1985
Architect Shoichi Suzuki (1985)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes - included in green fee
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, DC, Saison, Diners, UFJ, UC, AMEX, TS3
Fivesomes Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

