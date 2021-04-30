ABC Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 7235 yards
Slope 139
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champion
|72
|7235 yards
|74.9
|139
|Back
|72
|6740 yards
|72.5
|134
|Regular
|72
|6342 yards
|70.5
|130
|Ladies
|72
|5596 yards
|73.0
|127
Scorecard for ABC Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/139
|421
|450
|215
|576
|375
|567
|362
|226
|424
|3616
|441
|457
|193
|382
|426
|535
|221
|439
|525
|3619
|7235
|Blue M: 72.5/134
|402
|423
|187
|550
|353
|532
|354
|195
|398
|3394
|404
|432
|177
|339
|385
|500
|186
|413
|510
|3346
|6740
|White M: 70.5/130
|387
|386
|172
|532
|336
|516
|344
|171
|372
|3216
|382
|395
|168
|309
|352
|483
|159
|397
|481
|3126
|6342
|Red W: 73.0/127
|330
|282
|131
|501
|301
|412
|313
|123
|339
|2732
|331
|372
|119
|289
|340
|466
|146
|357
|444
|2864
|5596
|Handicap
|9
|3
|11
|1
|13
|5
|17
|15
|7
|8
|2
|14
|18
|10
|6
|16
|4
|12
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1985
Architect Shoichi Suzuki (1985)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes - included in green fee
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, DC, Saison, Diners, UFJ, UC, AMEX, TS3
Fivesomes Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout