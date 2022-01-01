Tokyu Grand Oak Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6975 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champion
|72
|6975 yards
|73.1
|123
|Back
|72
|6570 yards
|72.4
|119
|Regular
|72
|6115 yards
|71.7
|115
|Ladies
|72
|5218 yards
Scorecard for Grand Oaks Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|White M: 73.1/123
|461
|426
|166
|523
|377
|409
|361
|211
|562
|3496
|438
|375
|157
|519
|398
|433
|563
|194
|402
|3479
|6975
|Yellow M: 72.4/119
|435
|404
|150
|506
|354
|383
|341
|194
|533
|3300
|413
|353
|144
|497
|371
|412
|533
|167
|380
|3270
|6570
|Blue M: 71.7/115
|401
|376
|134
|492
|331
|358
|322
|172
|492
|3078
|391
|321
|131
|471
|342
|392
|497
|137
|355
|3037
|6115
|Red W: 67.1/113
|367
|331
|117
|426
|302
|319
|284
|142
|434
|2722
|347
|291
|101
|438
|300
|344
|430
|121
|321
|2693
|5415
|Handicap
|1
|5
|17
|9
|15
|3
|13
|11
|7
|4
|14
|16
|18
|12
|2
|6
|10
|8
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1991
Greens Pencross Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted TOP, JCB, VISA, Mastercard, Diners Club, Amex, UC, DC, Nicos
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Course Layout