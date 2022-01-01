Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Hyogo

Tokyu Grand Oak Golf Club

0
About

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6975 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Champion 72 6975 yards 73.1 123
Back 72 6570 yards 72.4 119
Regular 72 6115 yards 71.7 115
Ladies 72 5218 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Grand Oaks Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
White M: 73.1/123 461 426 166 523 377 409 361 211 562 3496 438 375 157 519 398 433 563 194 402 3479 6975
Yellow M: 72.4/119 435 404 150 506 354 383 341 194 533 3300 413 353 144 497 371 412 533 167 380 3270 6570
Blue M: 71.7/115 401 376 134 492 331 358 322 172 492 3078 391 321 131 471 342 392 497 137 355 3037 6115
Red W: 67.1/113 367 331 117 426 302 319 284 142 434 2722 347 291 101 438 300 344 430 121 321 2693 5415
Handicap 1 5 17 9 15 3 13 11 7 4 14 16 18 12 2 6 10 8
Par 4 4 3 5 4 4 4 3 5 36 4 4 3 5 4 4 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1991
Greens Pencross Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted TOP, JCB, VISA, Mastercard, Diners Club, Amex, UC, DC, Nicos
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

