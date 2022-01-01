Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Hyogo

Grand Oak Players Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7009 yards
Slope 131
Rating 73.8
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Champion 72 7009 yards 73.8 131
Champion (W) 72 7009 yards 81.0
Back 72 6639 yards 72.1 123
Back (W) 72 6639 yards 78.9
Regular 72 6202 yards 70.1 121
Regular (W) 72 6202 yards 76.4 123
Ladies 72 5496 yards 66.9 111
Ladies (W) 72 5496 yards 72.5 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Players
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.9/131 417 515 179 381 445 357 578 202 426 3500 446 357 181 521 407 369 219 557 452 3509 7009
Blue M: 73.1/123 395 494 167 361 419 340 553 193 403 3325 423 338 167 506 376 349 197 530 428 3314 6639
White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 361 474 146 339 390 318 529 173 375 3105 400 319 153 486 345 329 176 495 394 3097 6202
Red M: 66.1/111 W: 67.1/113 328 417 133 310 335 289 464 139 334 2749 326 296 122 435 320 300 147 447 354 2747 5496
Handicap 3 11 17 13 1 15 5 7 9 2 12 18 16 6 14 10 4 8
Par 4 5 3 4 4 4 5 3 4 36 4 4 3 5 4 4 3 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2000
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted AMEX, JCB, NICOS, TOP, UC, VISA, Diners, UFJ

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
ABC GC
ABC Golf Club
Kato, Hyogo
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Tokyu Grand Oak GC: #17
Tokyu Grand Oak Golf Club
Kato, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Lions CC - Blue: #7
Lions Country Club - White/Blue Course
Miki, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sanko GC
Sanko Golf Club
Miki, Hyogo
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yokawa Inter Golf Club Mecha
Miki, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Lions CC - White: #6
Lions Country Club - Red/White Course
Miki, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yokawa Royal GC
Yokawa Royal Golf Club
Kato, Hyogo
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Lions CC - Red: #6
Lions Country Club - Blue/Red Course
Miki, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Zen CC
Zen Country Club
Kato, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ark Yokawa GC: #1
Ark Yokawa Golf Club
Miki, Hyogo
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Tojo Pine Valley GC: #5
Tojo Pine Valley Golf Club
Kato, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yokawa CC
Yokawa Country Club
Miki, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Featured Content
hirono-7.jpeg
Articles
Hirono Golf Club remains Japan's greatest course
Load More
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me