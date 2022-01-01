Grand Oak Players Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7009 yards
Slope 131
Rating 73.8
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champion
|72
|7009 yards
|73.8
|131
|Champion (W)
|72
|7009 yards
|81.0
|Back
|72
|6639 yards
|72.1
|123
|Back (W)
|72
|6639 yards
|78.9
|Regular
|72
|6202 yards
|70.1
|121
|Regular (W)
|72
|6202 yards
|76.4
|123
|Ladies
|72
|5496 yards
|66.9
|111
|Ladies (W)
|72
|5496 yards
|72.5
|113
Scorecard for Players
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|417
|515
|179
|381
|445
|357
|578
|202
|426
|3500
|446
|357
|181
|521
|407
|369
|219
|557
|452
|3509
|7009
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|395
|494
|167
|361
|419
|340
|553
|193
|403
|3325
|423
|338
|167
|506
|376
|349
|197
|530
|428
|3314
|6639
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|361
|474
|146
|339
|390
|318
|529
|173
|375
|3105
|400
|319
|153
|486
|345
|329
|176
|495
|394
|3097
|6202
|Red M: 66.1/111 W: 67.1/113
|328
|417
|133
|310
|335
|289
|464
|139
|334
|2749
|326
|296
|122
|435
|320
|300
|147
|447
|354
|2747
|5496
|Handicap
|3
|11
|17
|13
|1
|15
|5
|7
|9
|2
|12
|18
|16
|6
|14
|10
|4
|8
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2000
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted AMEX, JCB, NICOS, TOP, UC, VISA, Diners, UFJ
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Course Layout