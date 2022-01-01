Funabashi Country Club - Little Green Valley Funabashi Course
About
Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Par 28
Length 1399 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|28
|1399 yards
|Reg
|28
|1106 yards
Course Details
Year Built 1988
Rentals/Services
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf School Academy Yes - "LGV Funabashi Golf School"
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted No
Fivesomes Allowed No
Single Allowed Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageCafe, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
