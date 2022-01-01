Linehill Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6812 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/M
|72
|6812 yards
|73.1
|123
|Back/S
|72
|6520 yards
|73.1
|123
|Regular/M
|72
|6396 yards
|70.7
|121
|Regular/S
|72
|6137 yards
|72.4
|119
|Gold/M
|72
|5409 yards
|66.1
|111
|Gold/S
|72
|5196 yards
|Ladies/M
|72
|5070 yards
|67.1
|113
|Ladies/S
|72
|4818 yards
|Pink/M
|72
|4309 yards
|66.1
|105
|Pink/S
|72
|4103 yards
Scorecard for Line Hill Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|431
|402
|385
|175
|517
|445
|364
|232
|494
|3445
|532
|388
|420
|132
|405
|343
|174
|533
|440
|3367
|6812
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|416
|379
|367
|155
|497
|392
|349
|164
|476
|3195
|512
|365
|394
|122
|391
|336
|156
|501
|424
|3201
|6396
|Gold M: 66.1/111
|315
|354
|307
|147
|394
|305
|274
|142
|437
|2675
|377
|289
|358
|127
|302
|326
|130
|419
|406
|2734
|5409
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|315
|289
|307
|128
|394
|305
|274
|142
|437
|2591
|347
|274
|343
|92
|292
|279
|130
|407
|315
|2479
|5070
|Pink W: 66.1/105
|250
|252
|244
|128
|354
|241
|235
|122
|363
|2189
|336
|240
|272
|92
|249
|230
|115
|321
|265
|2120
|4309
|Handicap
|5
|11
|9
|13
|17
|1
|3
|7
|15
|10
|8
|4
|16
|2
|12
|14
|18
|6
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1973
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Jacuzzi, Lockers, Locker Rooms
