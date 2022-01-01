Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Tochigi

Linehill Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6812 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/M 72 6812 yards 73.1 123
Back/S 72 6520 yards 73.1 123
Regular/M 72 6396 yards 70.7 121
Regular/S 72 6137 yards 72.4 119
Gold/M 72 5409 yards 66.1 111
Gold/S 72 5196 yards
Ladies/M 72 5070 yards 67.1 113
Ladies/S 72 4818 yards
Pink/M 72 4309 yards 66.1 105
Pink/S 72 4103 yards
Scorecard for Line Hill Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 431 402 385 175 517 445 364 232 494 3445 532 388 420 132 405 343 174 533 440 3367 6812
Regular M: 70.7/121 416 379 367 155 497 392 349 164 476 3195 512 365 394 122 391 336 156 501 424 3201 6396
Gold M: 66.1/111 315 354 307 147 394 305 274 142 437 2675 377 289 358 127 302 326 130 419 406 2734 5409
Ladies W: 67.1/113 315 289 307 128 394 305 274 142 437 2591 347 274 343 92 292 279 130 407 315 2479 5070
Pink W: 66.1/105 250 252 244 128 354 241 235 122 363 2189 336 240 272 92 249 230 115 321 265 2120 4309
Handicap 5 11 9 13 17 1 3 7 15 10 8 4 16 2 12 14 18 6
Par 4 4 4 3 5 4 4 3 5 36 5 4 4 3 4 4 3 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1973

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Jacuzzi, Lockers, Locker Rooms

