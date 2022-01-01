Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Tochigi

Lakeland Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6902 yards
Slope 132
Rating 72.4
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/A 72 6902 yards 72.4 132
Back/A (W) 72 6902 yards 79.1 142
Back/B (W) 72 6659 yards 78.1 138
Back/B 72 6659 yards 71.1 129
Regular/A (W) 72 6526 yards 76.8 137
Regular/A 72 6526 yards 70.6 127
Regular/B (W) 72 6284 yards 75.6 133
Regular/B 72 6284 yards 69.1 125
Gold/A 72 5720 yards 67.5 121
Gold/A (W) 72 5720 yards 72.8 131
Gold/B 72 5500 yards 66.2 117
Gold/B (W) 72 5500 yards 71.8 127
Ladies/A 72 4786 yards 66.9 109
Ladies/B 72 4558 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Lakeland Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 72.0/123 W: 77.2/125 529 422 148 508 422 453 330 210 422 3444 438 377 549 424 422 180 509 201 358 3458 6902
Regular M: 70.2/121 W: 75.2/123 509 396 140 489 393 414 315 193 405 3254 414 353 529 403 395 147 496 188 347 3272 6526
Gold M: 68.9/117 W: 73.5/119 487 360 140 386 373 328 305 159 322 2860 386 353 457 322 348 132 483 110 269 2860 5720
Ladies W: 66.9/109 355 281 140 386 285 274 243 125 268 2357 329 262 407 277 313 132 395 110 204 2429 4786
Handicap 9 3 15 13 7 1 17 11 5 10 16 4 8 2 14 18 6 12
Par 5 4 3 5 4 4 4 3 4 36 4 4 5 4 4 3 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1978
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Meeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Sauna, Jacuzzi

Reviews

