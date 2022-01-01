Lakeland Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6902 yards
Slope 132
Rating 72.4
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/A
|72
|6902 yards
|72.4
|132
|Back/A (W)
|72
|6902 yards
|79.1
|142
|Back/B (W)
|72
|6659 yards
|78.1
|138
|Back/B
|72
|6659 yards
|71.1
|129
|Regular/A (W)
|72
|6526 yards
|76.8
|137
|Regular/A
|72
|6526 yards
|70.6
|127
|Regular/B (W)
|72
|6284 yards
|75.6
|133
|Regular/B
|72
|6284 yards
|69.1
|125
|Gold/A
|72
|5720 yards
|67.5
|121
|Gold/A (W)
|72
|5720 yards
|72.8
|131
|Gold/B
|72
|5500 yards
|66.2
|117
|Gold/B (W)
|72
|5500 yards
|71.8
|127
|Ladies/A
|72
|4786 yards
|66.9
|109
|Ladies/B
|72
|4558 yards
Scorecard for Lakeland Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 72.0/123 W: 77.2/125
|529
|422
|148
|508
|422
|453
|330
|210
|422
|3444
|438
|377
|549
|424
|422
|180
|509
|201
|358
|3458
|6902
|Regular M: 70.2/121 W: 75.2/123
|509
|396
|140
|489
|393
|414
|315
|193
|405
|3254
|414
|353
|529
|403
|395
|147
|496
|188
|347
|3272
|6526
|Gold M: 68.9/117 W: 73.5/119
|487
|360
|140
|386
|373
|328
|305
|159
|322
|2860
|386
|353
|457
|322
|348
|132
|483
|110
|269
|2860
|5720
|Ladies W: 66.9/109
|355
|281
|140
|386
|285
|274
|243
|125
|268
|2357
|329
|262
|407
|277
|313
|132
|395
|110
|204
|2429
|4786
|Handicap
|9
|3
|15
|13
|7
|1
|17
|11
|5
|10
|16
|4
|8
|2
|14
|18
|6
|12
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1978
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Meeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Sauna, Jacuzzi
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
