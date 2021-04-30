Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Tochigi

Deer Lake Country Club

0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6749 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 72.1
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6749 yards 72.1
White 72 6327 yards
Red 72 5221 yards
Scorecard for Dear Lake Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 423 529 410 182 395 196 537 381 348 3401 385 544 205 423 378 550 136 404 318 3343 6744
Regular M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 393 497 370 160 379 170 515 355 328 3167 365 524 180 378 362 516 130 378 310 3143 6310
Ladies W: 67.1/113 328 415 284 116 327 130 430 285 286 2601 325 388 141 314 282 439 129 338 285 2641 5242
Handicap 9 3 15 13 1 7 11 5 17 10 4 16 8 2 14 18 6 12
Par 4 5 4 3 4 3 5 4 4 36 4 5 3 4 4 5 3 4 4 36 72

Year Built 1975
Greens Bent Grass
Architect Arnold Palmer (1975)

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Restaurant

Lockers, Locker Rooms

