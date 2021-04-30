Deer Lake Country Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6749 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 72.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6749 yards
|72.1
|White
|72
|6327 yards
|Red
|72
|5221 yards
Scorecard for Dear Lake Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|423
|529
|410
|182
|395
|196
|537
|381
|348
|3401
|385
|544
|205
|423
|378
|550
|136
|404
|318
|3343
|6744
|Regular M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|393
|497
|370
|160
|379
|170
|515
|355
|328
|3167
|365
|524
|180
|378
|362
|516
|130
|378
|310
|3143
|6310
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|328
|415
|284
|116
|327
|130
|430
|285
|286
|2601
|325
|388
|141
|314
|282
|439
|129
|338
|285
|2641
|5242
|Handicap
|9
|3
|15
|13
|1
|7
|11
|5
|17
|10
|4
|16
|8
|2
|14
|18
|6
|12
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|36
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1975
Greens Bent Grass
Architect Arnold Palmer (1975)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
