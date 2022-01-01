Ugo Country Club in Yokote, Akita, Japan | GolfPass
Ugo Country Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6815 yards
Slope 132
Rating 72.4
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6815 yards 72.4 132
Back (W) 72 6815 yards 77.9 141
Regular 72 6396 yards 70.4 126
Regular (W) 72 6396 yards 75.7 135
Front 72 6069 yards 69.2 123
Front (W) 72 6069 yards 74.0 131
Ladies 72 5364 yards 66.6 115
Ladies (W) 72 5364 yards 70.3 121
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Ugo Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 72.4/132 W: 77.9/141 398 374 185 436 387 190 455 503 510 3438 554 447 180 599 372 316 364 360 185 3377 6815
Regular M: 70.4/126 W: 75.7/135 367 349 113 414 364 172 402 461 489 3131 542 436 157 588 362 304 351 340 185 3265 6396
Front M: 69.2/123 W: 74.0/131 361 339 101 398 314 172 398 446 479 3008 482 399 139 566 362 292 351 307 163 3061 6069
Ladies M: 66.6/115 W: 70.3/121 328 329 101 312 309 157 350 368 429 2683 442 326 139 487 272 290 287 275 163 2681 5364
Handicap 3 9 15 1 7 13 11 17 5 4 10 16 2 8 14 6 12 18
Par 4 4 3 4 4 3 4 5 5 36 5 4 3 5 4 4 4 4 3 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1975
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season March - December

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ, BC, NICOS, Diners

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

