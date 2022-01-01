Ugo Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6815 yards
Slope 132
Rating 72.4
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6815 yards
|72.4
|132
|Back (W)
|72
|6815 yards
|77.9
|141
|Regular
|72
|6396 yards
|70.4
|126
|Regular (W)
|72
|6396 yards
|75.7
|135
|Front
|72
|6069 yards
|69.2
|123
|Front (W)
|72
|6069 yards
|74.0
|131
|Ladies
|72
|5364 yards
|66.6
|115
|Ladies (W)
|72
|5364 yards
|70.3
|121
Scorecard for Ugo Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 72.4/132 W: 77.9/141
|398
|374
|185
|436
|387
|190
|455
|503
|510
|3438
|554
|447
|180
|599
|372
|316
|364
|360
|185
|3377
|6815
|Regular M: 70.4/126 W: 75.7/135
|367
|349
|113
|414
|364
|172
|402
|461
|489
|3131
|542
|436
|157
|588
|362
|304
|351
|340
|185
|3265
|6396
|Front M: 69.2/123 W: 74.0/131
|361
|339
|101
|398
|314
|172
|398
|446
|479
|3008
|482
|399
|139
|566
|362
|292
|351
|307
|163
|3061
|6069
|Ladies M: 66.6/115 W: 70.3/121
|328
|329
|101
|312
|309
|157
|350
|368
|429
|2683
|442
|326
|139
|487
|272
|290
|287
|275
|163
|2681
|5364
|Handicap
|3
|9
|15
|1
|7
|13
|11
|17
|5
|4
|10
|16
|2
|8
|14
|6
|12
|18
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|5
|36
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1975
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season March - December
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ, BC, NICOS, Diners
Course Layout