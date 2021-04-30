Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Tohoku / Iwate

YudaKogen Country Club

0
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6830 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6830 yards 73.1 123
Regular 72 6439 yards 70.7 121
Front 72 6012 yards 69.8 119
Front (W) 72 6012 yards 71.7 123
Scorecard for Yuda Kogen Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 380 356 190 536 390 442 547 166 388 3395 396 359 168 489 423 424 208 569 399 3435 6830
Regular M: 70.7/121 363 323 156 522 371 423 529 148 356 3191 375 333 153 468 402 409 185 548 375 3248 6439
Front M: 69.8/119 W: 71.7/123 337 301 126 494 356 399 508 126 328 2975 351 305 133 455 377 379 162 524 351 3037 6012
Handicap 3 15 9 13 7 1 11 17 5 4 10 16 14 2 8 18 6 12
Par 4 4 3 5 4 4 5 3 4 36 4 4 3 5 4 4 3 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1994
Greens Bentgrass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Eiichi Motohashi (1994)

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted No
Metal Spikes Allowed Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Please refrain from wearing T-shirts (collarless shirts), tank tops, jeans (denim trousers), and sandals.

Reviews

