YudaKogen Country Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6830 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6830 yards
|73.1
|123
|Regular
|72
|6439 yards
|70.7
|121
|Front
|72
|6012 yards
|69.8
|119
|Front (W)
|72
|6012 yards
|71.7
|123
Scorecard for Yuda Kogen Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|380
|356
|190
|536
|390
|442
|547
|166
|388
|3395
|396
|359
|168
|489
|423
|424
|208
|569
|399
|3435
|6830
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|363
|323
|156
|522
|371
|423
|529
|148
|356
|3191
|375
|333
|153
|468
|402
|409
|185
|548
|375
|3248
|6439
|Front M: 69.8/119 W: 71.7/123
|337
|301
|126
|494
|356
|399
|508
|126
|328
|2975
|351
|305
|133
|455
|377
|379
|162
|524
|351
|3037
|6012
|Handicap
|3
|15
|9
|13
|7
|1
|11
|17
|5
|4
|10
|16
|14
|2
|8
|18
|6
|12
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1994
Greens Bentgrass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Eiichi Motohashi (1994)
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted No
Metal Spikes Allowed Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Please refrain from wearing T-shirts (collarless shirts), tank tops, jeans (denim trousers), and sandals.
Course Layout