Kasugai Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6752 yards
Slope 123
Rating 71.8
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Orange
|72
|6752 yards
|71.8
|123
|Orange (W)
|72
|6752 yards
|78.4
|Black
|72
|6354 yards
|70.7
|121
|Black (W)
|72
|6354 yards
|71.7
|123
|Blue
|72
|5881 yards
|68.2
|117
|Blue (W)
|72
|5881 yards
|74.2
|119
|White
|72
|5607 yards
|Silver
|72
|5262 yards
|67.1
|113
|Red (W)
|72
|4807 yards
|67.8
Scorecard for Kasugai Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|White M: 73.1/123
|535
|198
|385
|424
|165
|390
|405
|367
|519
|3388
|364
|480
|385
|165
|412
|440
|348
|558
|212
|3364
|6752
|Yellow M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|516
|168
|373
|411
|160
|375
|355
|343
|506
|3207
|341
|470
|380
|155
|371
|394
|321
|544
|171
|3147
|6354
|Blue M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|495
|158
|365
|304
|142
|346
|323
|327
|465
|2925
|324
|440
|370
|134
|360
|367
|300
|525
|136
|2956
|5881
|Red W: 67.1/113
|426
|136
|341
|294
|118
|331
|310
|308
|401
|2665
|302
|402
|308
|103
|348
|329
|280
|415
|100
|2587
|5252
|Handicap
|7
|13
|11
|1
|15
|5
|3
|17
|9
|16
|4
|12
|18
|6
|2
|14
|8
|10
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|36
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1992
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, DC, UFJNICOS, UFJ, OMC, Saison, Diners, Smile Personal Card
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
