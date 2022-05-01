Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Yamanashi

Kasugai Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6752 yards
Slope 123
Rating 71.8
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Orange 72 6752 yards 71.8 123
Orange (W) 72 6752 yards 78.4
Black 72 6354 yards 70.7 121
Black (W) 72 6354 yards 71.7 123
Blue 72 5881 yards 68.2 117
Blue (W) 72 5881 yards 74.2 119
White 72 5607 yards
Silver 72 5262 yards 67.1 113
Red (W) 72 4807 yards 67.8
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Kasugai Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
White M: 73.1/123 535 198 385 424 165 390 405 367 519 3388 364 480 385 165 412 440 348 558 212 3364 6752
Yellow M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 516 168 373 411 160 375 355 343 506 3207 341 470 380 155 371 394 321 544 171 3147 6354
Blue M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119 495 158 365 304 142 346 323 327 465 2925 324 440 370 134 360 367 300 525 136 2956 5881
Red W: 67.1/113 426 136 341 294 118 331 310 308 401 2665 302 402 308 103 348 329 280 415 100 2587 5252
Handicap 7 13 11 1 15 5 3 17 9 16 4 12 18 6 2 14 8 10
Par 5 3 4 4 3 4 4 4 5 36 4 5 4 3 4 4 4 5 3 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1992
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, DC, UFJNICOS, UFJ, OMC, Saison, Diners, Smile Personal Card

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Katsunuma GC
Katsunuma Golf Course
Koshu, Yamanashi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Shosenkyo CC
Shosenkyo Country Club - Mt. Fuji/Southern Alps Course
Kai, Yamanashi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Shosenkyo CC
Shosenkyo Country Club - Mt. Fuji/Yatsugatake Course
Kai, Yamanashi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Shosenkyo CC
Shosenkyo Country Club - Yatsugatake/Southern Alps Course
Kai, Yamanashi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kai Hills CC
Kai Hills Country Club
Kai, Yamanashi
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
CC Green Valley - Suzuran: #8
Country Club Green Valley - Suzuran Course
Nirasaki, Yamanashi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
CC Green Valley
Country Club Green Valley - Birch Course
Nirasaki, Yamanashi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Lake Wood GC - Sun Park Akeno
Lake Wood Golf Club - Sun Park Akeno Course
Akeno, Yamanashi
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Chateraise Vintage GC
Chateraise Vintage Golf Club
Hokuto, Yamanashi
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Chuo Tsuru CC: #6
Chuo Tsuru Country Club
Tsuru, Yamanashi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Narusawa GC: #8
Narusawa Golf Club
Narusawa-mura, Yamanashi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kawaguchiko CC - West: #3
Kawaguchiko Country Club - West Course
Fujikawaguchiko, Yamanashi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review

Stay & Play Offers

Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
From $1100
Valid dates: May 01, 2022 - Oct 31, 2022
Package includes:
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me