Katsunuma Golf Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6067 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|BT
|72
|6067 yards
|70.7
|121
|RT
|72
|5714 yards
|69.2
|117
|LT
|72
|5157 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Katsunuma Golf Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 70.7/121
|353
|481
|333
|377
|171
|346
|295
|151
|495
|3002
|384
|321
|140
|335
|188
|368
|490
|313
|526
|3065
|6067
|Regular M: 69.2/117
|344
|463
|298
|359
|138
|339
|277
|135
|471
|2824
|356
|307
|131
|325
|168
|325
|475
|302
|501
|2890
|5714
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|309
|450
|283
|294
|126
|284
|263
|105
|454
|2568
|321
|301
|120
|276
|140
|265
|440
|290
|436
|2589
|5157
|Handicap
|9
|3
|15
|1
|13
|7
|11
|17
|5
|4
|10
|16
|8
|14
|2
|12
|18
|6
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1988
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted AMEX, DC, JCB, NICOS, UC, VISA, Saison, Diners, MasterCard, UFJ & others
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Kai, Yamanashi
Semi-Private
Kai, Yamanashi
Semi-Private
Stay & Play Offers
From $1100
Valid dates: May 01, 2022 - Oct 31, 2022
Package includes:
Course Layout