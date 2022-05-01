Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Yamanashi

Katsunuma Golf Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6067 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
BT 72 6067 yards 70.7 121
RT 72 5714 yards 69.2 117
LT 72 5157 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Katsunuma Golf Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 70.7/121 353 481 333 377 171 346 295 151 495 3002 384 321 140 335 188 368 490 313 526 3065 6067
Regular M: 69.2/117 344 463 298 359 138 339 277 135 471 2824 356 307 131 325 168 325 475 302 501 2890 5714
Ladies W: 67.1/113 309 450 283 294 126 284 263 105 454 2568 321 301 120 276 140 265 440 290 436 2589 5157
Handicap 9 3 15 1 13 7 11 17 5 4 10 16 8 14 2 12 18 6
Par 4 5 4 4 3 4 4 3 5 36 4 4 3 4 3 4 5 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1988
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted AMEX, DC, JCB, NICOS, UC, VISA, Saison, Diners, MasterCard, UFJ & others

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

