Home / Courses / Asia / China / Guangdong Province

Dragon Lake Golf Club - King A/King B Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6282 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6282 yards 70.7 121
Blue (W) 72 6282 yards 71.7 123
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for King A / King B
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 502 210 396 583 391 179 297 465 246 3269 348 156 493 348 555 163 286 365 299 3013 6282
Handicap 1 3 5 7 9 11 13 15 17 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 16 18
Par 5 3 4 5 4 3 4 4 4 36 4 3 5 4 5 3 4 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2004

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities

Available Activities

Swimming

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Dragon Lake Golf Club - King A/King C Course
Guangzhou, Guangdong
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Dragon Lake Golf Club - King B/King C Course
Guangzhou, Guangdong
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Foison GC - Haworth: #1 & clubhouse
Foison Golf Club - Haworth Course
Guangzhou, Guangdong
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Foison GC - Dye: #1
Foison Golf Club - Dye Course
Guangzhou, Guangdong
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Guangzhou International GC
Guangzhou International Golf Course
Zengcheng, Guangdong
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me