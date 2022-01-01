Dragon Lake Golf Club - King A/King B Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6282 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6282 yards
|70.7
|121
|Blue (W)
|72
|6282 yards
|71.7
|123
Scorecard for King A / King B
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|502
|210
|396
|583
|391
|179
|297
|465
|246
|3269
|348
|156
|493
|348
|555
|163
|286
|365
|299
|3013
|6282
|Handicap
|1
|3
|5
|7
|9
|11
|13
|15
|17
|2
|4
|6
|8
|10
|12
|14
|16
|18
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|36
|4
|3
|5
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2004
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
Available ActivitiesSwimming
