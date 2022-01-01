Home / Courses / Asia / China / Guangdong Province

Guangzhou International Golf Course

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7047 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 7047 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Guangzhou International Golf Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Gold M: 73.6/125 398 400 184 420 370 573 364 194 504 3407 437 437 178 456 517 233 436 558 388 3640 7047
Blue M: 71.1/123 378 377 174 396 348 508 339 167 489 3176 397 397 148 425 483 214 397 544 372 3377 6553
White M: 68.2/108 359 293 147 314 316 426 289 139 439 2722 349 313 127 412 444 191 335 500 347 3018 5740
Red W: 67.9/107 283 267 104 289 284 398 259 113 386 2383 304 255 96 347 398 157 300 466 270 2593 4976
Handicap 7 1 11 13 15 3 9 17 5 14 16 18 2 6 12 10 4 8
Par 4 4 3 4 4 5 4 3 5 36 4 4 3 4 5 3 4 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1995
Architect Nelson & Haworth (1995)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

