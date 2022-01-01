Guangzhou International Golf Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7047 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|7047 yards
Scorecard for Guangzhou International Golf Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Gold M: 73.6/125
|398
|400
|184
|420
|370
|573
|364
|194
|504
|3407
|437
|437
|178
|456
|517
|233
|436
|558
|388
|3640
|7047
|Blue M: 71.1/123
|378
|377
|174
|396
|348
|508
|339
|167
|489
|3176
|397
|397
|148
|425
|483
|214
|397
|544
|372
|3377
|6553
|White M: 68.2/108
|359
|293
|147
|314
|316
|426
|289
|139
|439
|2722
|349
|313
|127
|412
|444
|191
|335
|500
|347
|3018
|5740
|Red W: 67.9/107
|283
|267
|104
|289
|284
|398
|259
|113
|386
|2383
|304
|255
|96
|347
|398
|157
|300
|466
|270
|2593
|4976
|Handicap
|7
|1
|11
|13
|15
|3
|9
|17
|5
|14
|16
|18
|2
|6
|12
|10
|4
|8
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1995
Architect Nelson & Haworth (1995)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Reviews
