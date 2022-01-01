Nanhu Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 7004 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|7004 yards
|74.9
|131
|Gold
|72
|6477 yards
|70.7
|121
|Blue
|72
|6017 yards
|70.0
|119
|White (W)
|72
|5531 yards
|70.2
|119
|Red (W)
|72
|4854 yards
|66.9
|109
Scorecard for Nanhu Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|410
|392
|571
|440
|161
|534
|185
|402
|398
|3493
|447
|523
|482
|168
|550
|382
|380
|197
|382
|3511
|7004
|Gold M: 70.7/121
|387
|359
|554
|404
|128
|505
|172
|367
|379
|3255
|417
|493
|446
|146
|513
|350
|349
|156
|352
|3222
|6477
|Blue M: 70.0/119
|354
|326
|521
|383
|116
|488
|141
|334
|338
|3001
|382
|480
|437
|138
|474
|318
|321
|147
|319
|3016
|6017
|White W: 70.2/119
|324
|315
|480
|345
|98
|456
|125
|307
|301
|2751
|337
|452
|400
|115
|445
|304
|310
|127
|290
|2780
|5531
|Red W: 66.9/109
|294
|267
|433
|316
|84
|385
|95
|274
|255
|2403
|301
|400
|340
|98
|395
|266
|278
|104
|269
|2451
|4854
|Handicap
|18
|6
|9
|1
|13
|11
|4
|15
|16
|3
|14
|2
|17
|12
|7
|8
|5
|10
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
|Handicap (W)
|9
|13
|11
|3
|17
|7
|15
|1
|5
|16
|8
|4
|18
|12
|10
|14
|2
|6
Course Details
Year Built 1998
Architect Jack Nicklaus (1998)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
