Nanhu Golf Club

Rating Snapshot

Rating Index Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 7004 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 7004 yards 74.9 131
Gold 72 6477 yards 70.7 121
Blue 72 6017 yards 70.0 119
White (W) 72 5531 yards 70.2 119
Red (W) 72 4854 yards 66.9 109
Scorecard
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.9/131 410 392 571 440 161 534 185 402 398 3493 447 523 482 168 550 382 380 197 382 3511 7004
Gold M: 70.7/121 387 359 554 404 128 505 172 367 379 3255 417 493 446 146 513 350 349 156 352 3222 6477
Blue M: 70.0/119 354 326 521 383 116 488 141 334 338 3001 382 480 437 138 474 318 321 147 319 3016 6017
White W: 70.2/119 324 315 480 345 98 456 125 307 301 2751 337 452 400 115 445 304 310 127 290 2780 5531
Red W: 66.9/109 294 267 433 316 84 385 95 274 255 2403 301 400 340 98 395 266 278 104 269 2451 4854
Handicap 18 6 9 1 13 11 4 15 16 3 14 2 17 12 7 8 5 10
Par 4 4 5 4 3 5 3 4 4 36 4 5 4 3 5 4 4 3 4 36 72
Handicap (W) 9 13 11 3 17 7 15 1 5 16 8 4 18 12 10 14 2 6

Course Details

Year Built 1998
Architect Jack Nicklaus (1998)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

