Foison Golf Club - Haworth Course

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 7221 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Gold 72 7221 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Guangzhou Foison Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.9/131 370 427 562 380 586 227 408 176 451 3587 437 469 173 636 365 226 616 305 407 3634 7221
Blue M: 73.1/123 344 383 532 344 499 185 380 160 425 3252 427 435 145 615 331 207 582 276 379 3397 6649
White M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119 314 350 462 265 440 163 345 142 382 2863 384 342 125 552 306 167 494 271 334 2975 5838
Red W: 66.9/109 263 319 407 224 420 140 262 124 304 2463 310 311 92 454 242 154 454 221 290 2528 4991
Handicap 12 14 6 2 4 18 16 10 8 11 3 17 7 13 5 15 1 9
Par 4 4 5 4 5 3 4 3 4 36 4 4 3 5 4 3 5 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2010
Architect Neil Haworth (2010)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes - "Foison Golf Training Centre"
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Unionpay, JCB, Mastercard, VISA

