Foison Golf Club - Haworth Course
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 7221 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Gold
|72
|7221 yards
Scorecard for Guangzhou Foison Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|370
|427
|562
|380
|586
|227
|408
|176
|451
|3587
|437
|469
|173
|636
|365
|226
|616
|305
|407
|3634
|7221
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|344
|383
|532
|344
|499
|185
|380
|160
|425
|3252
|427
|435
|145
|615
|331
|207
|582
|276
|379
|3397
|6649
|White M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|314
|350
|462
|265
|440
|163
|345
|142
|382
|2863
|384
|342
|125
|552
|306
|167
|494
|271
|334
|2975
|5838
|Red W: 66.9/109
|263
|319
|407
|224
|420
|140
|262
|124
|304
|2463
|310
|311
|92
|454
|242
|154
|454
|221
|290
|2528
|4991
|Handicap
|12
|14
|6
|2
|4
|18
|16
|10
|8
|11
|3
|17
|7
|13
|5
|15
|1
|9
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|4
|5
|3
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2010
Architect Neil Haworth (2010)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes - "Foison Golf Training Centre"
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Unionpay, JCB, Mastercard, VISA
Reviews
Course Layout