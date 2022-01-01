Home / Courses / Asia / China / Guangdong Province

Foison Golf Club - Dye Course

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6680 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Gold 72 6680 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Dye
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Gold M: 73.1/123 362 190 561 342 395 378 188 576 438 3430 558 462 394 178 410 210 515 150 373 3250 6680
Blue M: 70.7/121 328 160 535 327 361 348 162 550 410 3181 525 424 377 160 383 188 488 138 342 3025 6206
White M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119 302 135 485 305 318 313 148 508 383 2897 492 348 354 133 358 155 455 120 327 2742 5639
Red W: 66.9/109 260 110 436 275 286 288 80 456 352 2543 428 310 296 120 310 133 413 106 281 2397 4940
Handicap 12 14 6 2 4 18 16 10 8 11 3 17 7 13 5 15 1 9
Par 4 3 5 4 4 4 3 5 4 36 5 5 4 3 4 3 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2012
Architect Cynthia Dye McGarey (2012)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes - "Foison Golf Training Centre"
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Unionpay, JCB, Mastercard, VISA

Be the first to leave a review

