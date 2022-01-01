Foison Golf Club - Dye Course
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6680 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Gold
|72
|6680 yards
Scorecard for Dye
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Gold M: 73.1/123
|362
|190
|561
|342
|395
|378
|188
|576
|438
|3430
|558
|462
|394
|178
|410
|210
|515
|150
|373
|3250
|6680
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|328
|160
|535
|327
|361
|348
|162
|550
|410
|3181
|525
|424
|377
|160
|383
|188
|488
|138
|342
|3025
|6206
|White M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|302
|135
|485
|305
|318
|313
|148
|508
|383
|2897
|492
|348
|354
|133
|358
|155
|455
|120
|327
|2742
|5639
|Red W: 66.9/109
|260
|110
|436
|275
|286
|288
|80
|456
|352
|2543
|428
|310
|296
|120
|310
|133
|413
|106
|281
|2397
|4940
|Handicap
|12
|14
|6
|2
|4
|18
|16
|10
|8
|11
|3
|17
|7
|13
|5
|15
|1
|9
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|5
|5
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2012
Architect Cynthia Dye McGarey (2012)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes - "Foison Golf Training Centre"
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Unionpay, JCB, Mastercard, VISA
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout