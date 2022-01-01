East Capital Golf Club - B/C Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Scorecard for B/C
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Gold M: 73.1/123
|429
|200
|422
|383
|583
|445
|184
|558
|416
|3620
|425
|423
|168
|581
|374
|473
|331
|406
|183
|3364
|6984
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|399
|172
|395
|356
|557
|416
|155
|530
|382
|3362
|407
|405
|156
|564
|361
|460
|313
|389
|169
|3224
|6586
|White M: 69.2/117 W: 71.7/123
|364
|141
|355
|325
|525
|379
|125
|487
|338
|3039
|388
|383
|142
|544
|337
|440
|293
|371
|150
|3048
|6087
|Red W: 67.1/113
|331
|102
|314
|290
|477
|330
|100
|454
|308
|2706
|359
|355
|123
|519
|266
|421
|266
|346
|125
|2780
|5486
|Handicap
|9
|13
|11
|15
|5
|7
|17
|1
|3
|10
|2
|14
|6
|8
|18
|4
|12
|16
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
Reviews
