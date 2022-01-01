Home / Courses / Asia / China / Beijing Municipality

Beijing Jinghui Golf Course

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7036 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 7036 yards 73.1 123
White 72 6402 yards 70.7 121
White (W) 72 6402 yards 71.7 123
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Jinghui Golf Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 567 413 424 160 411 586 177 410 406 3554 549 382 204 435 506 318 194 418 476 3482 7036
White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 529 367 384 157 355 550 152 385 376 3255 494 347 174 398 462 292 161 380 439 3147 6402
Handicap 10 16 4 18 6 2 8 12 14 9 11 17 3 13 15 7 5 1
Par 5 4 4 3 4 5 3 4 4 36 5 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2000
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - included in green fee
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Cafe, Restaurant

Available Facilities

Conference Facilities

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

