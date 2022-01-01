Beijing Jinghui Golf Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7036 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|7036 yards
|73.1
|123
|White
|72
|6402 yards
|70.7
|121
|White (W)
|72
|6402 yards
|71.7
|123
Scorecard for Jinghui Golf Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|567
|413
|424
|160
|411
|586
|177
|410
|406
|3554
|549
|382
|204
|435
|506
|318
|194
|418
|476
|3482
|7036
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|529
|367
|384
|157
|355
|550
|152
|385
|376
|3255
|494
|347
|174
|398
|462
|292
|161
|380
|439
|3147
|6402
|Handicap
|10
|16
|4
|18
|6
|2
|8
|12
|14
|9
|11
|17
|3
|13
|15
|7
|5
|1
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2000
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - included in green fee
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageCafe, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesConference Facilities
Course Layout