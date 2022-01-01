East Capital Golf Club - A/B Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Scorecard for A/B
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Gold M: 74.9/131
|402
|577
|187
|378
|417
|603
|441
|206
|427
|3638
|429
|200
|422
|383
|583
|445
|184
|558
|416
|3620
|7258
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|371
|553
|166
|355
|390
|575
|407
|174
|398
|3389
|399
|172
|395
|356
|557
|416
|155
|530
|382
|3362
|6751
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|336
|519
|144
|322
|357
|543
|374
|161
|360
|3116
|364
|141
|355
|325
|525
|379
|125
|487
|338
|3039
|6155
|Red W: 70.2/119
|303
|483
|123
|289
|319
|510
|352
|120
|327
|2826
|331
|102
|314
|290
|477
|330
|100
|454
|308
|2706
|5532
|Handicap
|13
|1
|17
|11
|9
|3
|5
|15
|7
|10
|14
|12
|16
|6
|8
|18
|2
|4
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
