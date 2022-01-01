Home / Courses

East Capital Golf Club - A/B Course

Rating Snapshot

Average Rating
Average Rating
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Scorecard for A/B
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Gold M: 74.9/131 402 577 187 378 417 603 441 206 427 3638 429 200 422 383 583 445 184 558 416 3620 7258
Blue M: 73.1/123 371 553 166 355 390 575 407 174 398 3389 399 172 395 356 557 416 155 530 382 3362 6751
White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 336 519 144 322 357 543 374 161 360 3116 364 141 355 325 525 379 125 487 338 3039 6155
Red W: 70.2/119 303 483 123 289 319 510 352 120 327 2826 331 102 314 290 477 330 100 454 308 2706 5532
Handicap 13 1 17 11 9 3 5 15 7 10 14 12 16 6 8 18 2 4
Par 4 5 3 4 4 5 4 3 4 36 4 3 4 4 5 4 3 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built N/A

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities

Reviews

Course Layout
