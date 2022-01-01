Home / Courses / Asia / China / Hebei Province

Grandeur South Golf & Country Club - A/B Course

About

Holes 18
Type Resort/Semi-Private
Style Links
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for A - B
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 398 383 211 438 150 608 422 402 535 3547 428 389 533 408 399 203 468 165 530 3523 7070
White M: 72.8/122 368 378 198 413 138 578 388 373 502 3336 398 378 498 378 368 182 438 161 493 3294 6630
Red W: 70.2/119 333 318 150 368 123 518 326 323 438 2897 338 322 438 310 328 120 388 139 419 2802 5699
Handicap 17 15 5 3 9 1 11 13 7 12 16 10 4 8 14 18 2 6
Par 4 4 3 4 3 5 4 4 5 36 4 4 5 4 4 3 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1997

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Single Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

