Grandeur South Golf & Country Club - B/C Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort/Semi-Private
Style Links
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Scorecard for B - C
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 74.9/131
|428
|389
|533
|408
|399
|203
|468
|165
|530
|3523
|429
|506
|198
|458
|443
|405
|203
|453
|523
|3618
|7141
|White M: 73.1/123
|398
|378
|498
|378
|368
|182
|438
|161
|493
|3294
|398
|470
|173
|432
|409
|379
|180
|426
|492
|3359
|6653
|Red W: 67.1/113
|338
|322
|438
|310
|328
|120
|388
|139
|419
|2802
|329
|396
|131
|348
|330
|316
|138
|366
|428
|2782
|5584
|Handicap
|15
|5
|3
|17
|11
|9
|1
|13
|7
|12
|16
|10
|4
|8
|14
|18
|2
|6
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2005
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Single Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Course Layout