Gingko Lake International Golf Club - A/B Course
Holes 18
Type
Style Parkland
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Scorecard for A - B
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|428
|216
|392
|589
|402
|623
|425
|228
|389
|3692
|559
|373
|173
|402
|456
|439
|576
|219
|399
|3596
|7288
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|398
|182
|352
|565
|378
|588
|398
|196
|362
|3419
|541
|342
|148
|378
|428
|404
|544
|181
|364
|3330
|6749
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|362
|145
|332
|542
|332
|548
|356
|163
|335
|3115
|496
|315
|121
|359
|387
|374
|516
|129
|325
|3022
|6137
|Red W: 67.1/113
|319
|120
|266
|478
|290
|469
|321
|142
|312
|2717
|450
|267
|112
|303
|337
|334
|470
|108
|294
|2675
|5392
|Handicap
|8
|18
|10
|2
|14
|4
|12
|16
|6
|7
|11
|17
|9
|3
|1
|5
|13
|15
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2009
Golf Season Yes
Architect David Jones (2009)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Unionpay, Alipay
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageSnacks, Restaurant
