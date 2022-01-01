Home / Courses / Asia / China / Jiangsu Province

Gingko Lake International Golf Club - A/B Course

About

Holes 18
Type
Style Parkland
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Scorecard for A - B
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.9/131 428 216 392 589 402 623 425 228 389 3692 559 373 173 402 456 439 576 219 399 3596 7288
Blue M: 73.1/123 398 182 352 565 378 588 398 196 362 3419 541 342 148 378 428 404 544 181 364 3330 6749
White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 362 145 332 542 332 548 356 163 335 3115 496 315 121 359 387 374 516 129 325 3022 6137
Red W: 67.1/113 319 120 266 478 290 469 321 142 312 2717 450 267 112 303 337 334 470 108 294 2675 5392
Handicap 8 18 10 2 14 4 12 16 6 7 11 17 9 3 1 5 13 15
Par 4 3 4 5 4 5 4 3 4 36 5 4 3 4 4 4 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2009
Golf Season Yes
Architect David Jones (2009)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Unionpay, Alipay
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Snacks, Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

