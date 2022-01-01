Gingko Lake International Golf Club - B/C Course
About
Holes 18
Type
Style Parkland
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Scorecard for B - C
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|559
|373
|173
|402
|456
|439
|576
|219
|399
|3596
|423
|602
|408
|413
|217
|578
|201
|436
|399
|3677
|7273
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|541
|342
|148
|378
|428
|404
|544
|181
|364
|3330
|398
|567
|377
|385
|193
|548
|168
|407
|364
|3407
|6737
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|496
|315
|121
|359
|387
|374
|516
|129
|325
|3022
|362
|550
|342
|355
|152
|521
|138
|371
|338
|3129
|6151
|Red W: 67.1/113
|450
|267
|112
|303
|337
|334
|470
|108
|294
|2675
|322
|501
|307
|308
|121
|470
|110
|325
|289
|2753
|5428
|Handicap
|8
|12
|18
|10
|4
|2
|6
|14
|16
|5
|9
|17
|3
|13
|7
|15
|1
|11
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2009
Golf Season Yes
Architect David Jones (2009)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Unionpay, Alipay
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageSnacks, Restaurant
