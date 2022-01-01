Gingko Lake International Golf Club - B/C Course

Home / Courses / Asia / China / Jiangsu Province

About

Holes 18
Type
Style Parkland
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for B - C
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.9/131 559 373 173 402 456 439 576 219 399 3596 423 602 408 413 217 578 201 436 399 3677 7273
Blue M: 73.1/123 541 342 148 378 428 404 544 181 364 3330 398 567 377 385 193 548 168 407 364 3407 6737
White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 496 315 121 359 387 374 516 129 325 3022 362 550 342 355 152 521 138 371 338 3129 6151
Red W: 67.1/113 450 267 112 303 337 334 470 108 294 2675 322 501 307 308 121 470 110 325 289 2753 5428
Handicap 8 12 18 10 4 2 6 14 16 5 9 17 3 13 7 15 1 11
Par 5 4 3 4 4 4 5 3 4 36 4 5 4 4 3 5 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2009
Golf Season Yes
Architect David Jones (2009)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Unionpay, Alipay
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Snacks, Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

