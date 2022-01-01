Nanjing Zhongshan International Golf Club - Valley/Lake Course
Holes 18
Type Resort/Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6916 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|6916 yards
|73.1
|123
|Blue
|72
|6392 yards
|70.7
|121
|White
|72
|5840 yards
|69.2
|117
|Red (W)
|72
|4893 yards
|66.9
|109
Scorecard for Valley/Lake
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|413
|516
|239
|442
|159
|383
|324
|519
|417
|3412
|451
|530
|435
|143
|563
|320
|407
|200
|455
|3504
|6916
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|382
|507
|205
|409
|141
|357
|308
|502
|382
|3193
|400
|512
|395
|104
|538
|303
|363
|174
|410
|3199
|6392
|White M: 69.2/117
|339
|484
|170
|376
|120
|325
|270
|484
|343
|2911
|363
|490
|349
|87
|522
|280
|324
|153
|361
|2929
|5840
|Red W: 66.9/109
|300
|431
|140
|319
|82
|287
|236
|373
|289
|2457
|327
|412
|290
|74
|396
|224
|270
|129
|314
|2436
|4893
|Handicap
|6
|10
|2
|12
|14
|16
|8
|18
|4
|3
|11
|9
|15
|17
|13
|7
|5
|1
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|36
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2005
Architect Gary Player (2005)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout