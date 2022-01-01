Home / Courses / Asia / China / Jiangsu Province

Nanjing Zhongshan International Golf Club - Valley/Lake Course

About
Reviews
Rating Index Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
About

Holes 18
Type Resort/Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6916 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 6916 yards 73.1 123
Blue 72 6392 yards 70.7 121
White 72 5840 yards 69.2 117
Red (W) 72 4893 yards 66.9 109
Scorecard
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 413 516 239 442 159 383 324 519 417 3412 451 530 435 143 563 320 407 200 455 3504 6916
Blue M: 70.7/121 382 507 205 409 141 357 308 502 382 3193 400 512 395 104 538 303 363 174 410 3199 6392
White M: 69.2/117 339 484 170 376 120 325 270 484 343 2911 363 490 349 87 522 280 324 153 361 2929 5840
Red W: 66.9/109 300 431 140 319 82 287 236 373 289 2457 327 412 290 74 396 224 270 129 314 2436 4893
Handicap 6 10 2 12 14 16 8 18 4 3 11 9 15 17 13 7 5 1
Par 4 5 3 4 3 4 4 5 4 36 4 5 4 3 5 4 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2005
Architect Gary Player (2005)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Nearby Courses
Nanjing Zhongshan International GC: Driving range
Nanjing Zhongshan International Golf Club - Valley/Mountain Course
Nanjing, Jiangsu
Resort/Private
0.0
0
Nanjing Zhongshan International GC
Nanjing Zhongshan International Golf Club - Mountain/Lake Course
Nanjing, Jiangsu
Resort/Private
0.0
0
Gingko Lake International GC
Gingko Lake International Golf Club - B/C Course
Nanjing, Jiangsu
0.0
0
Gingko Lake International GC
Gingko Lake International Golf Club - A/B Course
Nanjing, Jiangsu
0.0
0
Gingko Lake International GC
Gingko Lake International Golf Club - C/A Course
Nanjing, Jiangsu
0.0
0
