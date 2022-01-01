Home / Courses / Asia / China / Jiangsu Province

Gingko Lake International Golf Club - C/A Course

About

Holes 18
Type
Style Parkland
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for C - A
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.9/131 423 602 408 413 217 578 201 436 399 3677 428 216 392 589 402 623 425 228 389 3692 7369
Blue M: 73.1/123 398 567 377 385 193 548 168 407 364 3407 398 182 352 565 378 588 398 196 362 3419 6826
White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 362 550 342 355 152 521 138 371 338 3129 362 145 332 542 332 548 356 163 335 3115 6244
Red W: 67.1/113 322 501 307 308 121 470 110 325 289 2753 319 120 266 478 290 469 321 142 312 2717 5470
Handicap 6 10 18 4 14 8 16 2 12 7 17 9 1 13 3 11 15 5
Par 4 5 4 4 3 5 3 4 4 36 4 3 4 5 4 5 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2009
Golf Season Yes
Architect David Jones (2009)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Unionpay, Alipay
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Snacks, Restaurant

Reviews

