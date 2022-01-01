Nanjing Sun Island Leisure & Resort Club
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 7041 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|7041 yards
|74.9
|131
|Blue
|72
|6590 yards
|73.1
|123
|White
|72
|6091 yards
|70.7
|121
|Red (W)
|72
|5228 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Nanjing Sun Island Leisure & Resort Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|598
|366
|437
|214
|359
|303
|186
|392
|566
|3421
|476
|439
|418
|555
|419
|198
|433
|174
|508
|3620
|7041
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|576
|344
|418
|187
|332
|284
|186
|368
|537
|3232
|433
|410
|395
|520
|390
|179
|400
|161
|470
|3358
|6590
|White M: 70.7/121
|552
|315
|402
|164
|308
|261
|168
|345
|510
|3025
|383
|379
|371
|489
|370
|153
|340
|148
|433
|3066
|6091
|Red W: 67.1/113
|475
|291
|317
|90
|278
|156
|151
|292
|457
|2507
|346
|336
|328
|429
|332
|123
|292
|129
|406
|2721
|5228
|Handicap
|11
|13
|3
|1
|15
|17
|9
|7
|5
|4
|2
|16
|18
|12
|14
|8
|10
|6
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|4
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2009
Architect Nelson & Haworth (2009)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
