Nanjing Sun Island Leisure & Resort Club
Jiangsu Province, China

Nanjing Sun Island Leisure & Resort Club

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 7041 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 7041 yards 74.9 131
Blue 72 6590 yards 73.1 123
White 72 6091 yards 70.7 121
Red (W) 72 5228 yards 67.1 113
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.9/131 598 366 437 214 359 303 186 392 566 3421 476 439 418 555 419 198 433 174 508 3620 7041
Blue M: 73.1/123 576 344 418 187 332 284 186 368 537 3232 433 410 395 520 390 179 400 161 470 3358 6590
White M: 70.7/121 552 315 402 164 308 261 168 345 510 3025 383 379 371 489 370 153 340 148 433 3066 6091
Red W: 67.1/113 475 291 317 90 278 156 151 292 457 2507 346 336 328 429 332 123 292 129 406 2721 5228
Handicap 11 13 3 1 15 17 9 7 5 4 2 16 18 12 14 8 10 6
Par 5 4 4 3 4 4 3 4 5 36 4 4 4 5 4 3 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2009
Architect Nelson & Haworth (2009)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

