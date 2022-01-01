Hainan Clearwater Bay Golf Club - B Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7032 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|7032 yards
Course Details
Year Built 2011
Fairways Seashore Paspalum Grass
Greens Hawaiian Platinum Grass
Architect Lee E. Schmidt (2011) Brian Curley (2011)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Unionbay
Single Allowed Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
Reviews
