Hainan Clearwater Bay Golf Club - B Course

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7032 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 7032 yards

Course Details

Year Built 2011
Fairways Seashore Paspalum Grass
Greens Hawaiian Platinum Grass
Architect Lee E. Schmidt (2011) Brian Curley (2011)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Unionbay
Single Allowed Yes
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Nearby Courses
Hainan Clearwater Bay Golf Club - A Course
Yingzhou, Hainan
Resort
0.0
0
Begonia Bay Peninsula Golf
Sanya, Hainan
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Course Layout
