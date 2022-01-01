Hainan Qixianling Golf & Spa
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 7152 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|7152 yards
|74.9
|131
|Blue
|72
|6693 yards
|73.1
|123
|White
|72
|6036 yards
|70.7
|121
|Red (W)
|72
|5454 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Hainan Qixianling Golf & Spa
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|427
|390
|193
|601
|245
|397
|630
|408
|415
|3706
|554
|155
|359
|442
|410
|202
|557
|374
|393
|3446
|7152
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|413
|365
|167
|568
|216
|370
|606
|395
|385
|3485
|528
|140
|329
|409
|384
|171
|532
|346
|369
|3208
|6693
|White M: 70.7/121
|363
|338
|145
|510
|160
|344
|573
|356
|346
|3135
|497
|123
|300
|358
|359
|140
|478
|313
|333
|2901
|6036
|Red W: 67.1/113
|336
|312
|127
|474
|136
|328
|540
|323
|314
|2890
|463
|110
|275
|275
|336
|117
|426
|267
|295
|2564
|5454
|Handicap
|13
|5
|9
|3
|11
|17
|1
|15
|7
|8
|18
|6
|10
|14
|4
|2
|12
|16
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|36
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2008
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, Diners
Food & BeverageBar, Grill, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesInternet Access
Available ActivitiesSwimming
