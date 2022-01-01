Home / Courses / Asia / China / Hainan Province

Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Club

Read Reviews
Read Reviews
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7375 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 7375 yards 74.9 131
Blue 72 7008 yards 73.1 123
White 72 6446 yards 70.7 121
Red (W) 72 5465 yards 67.1 113
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.9/131 426 420 589 237 485 433 210 605 409 3814 472 195 482 422 542 360 190 329 569 3561 7375
Blue M: 73.1/123 395 419 559 213 439 402 196 582 370 3575 450 183 455 395 525 337 190 329 569 3433 7008
White M: 70.7/121 375 359 530 180 425 371 162 525 333 3260 437 150 412 355 480 325 164 308 555 3186 6446
Red W: 67.1/113 299 317 470 142 375 287 116 475 280 2761 355 103 366 295 426 297 120 282 460 2704 5465
Handicap 15 9 7 13 1 5 17 3 11 4 18 2 8 12 10 14 16 6
Par 4 4 5 3 4 4 3 5 4 36 4 3 4 4 5 4 3 4 5 36 72

Year Built 2012
Architect Mark Hollinger (2012)

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Credit Cards Accepted Yes

Snacks, Restaurant

Conference Facilities

