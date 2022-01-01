Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7375 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|7375 yards
|74.9
|131
|Blue
|72
|7008 yards
|73.1
|123
|White
|72
|6446 yards
|70.7
|121
|Red (W)
|72
|5465 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|426
|420
|589
|237
|485
|433
|210
|605
|409
|3814
|472
|195
|482
|422
|542
|360
|190
|329
|569
|3561
|7375
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|395
|419
|559
|213
|439
|402
|196
|582
|370
|3575
|450
|183
|455
|395
|525
|337
|190
|329
|569
|3433
|7008
|White M: 70.7/121
|375
|359
|530
|180
|425
|371
|162
|525
|333
|3260
|437
|150
|412
|355
|480
|325
|164
|308
|555
|3186
|6446
|Red W: 67.1/113
|299
|317
|470
|142
|375
|287
|116
|475
|280
|2761
|355
|103
|366
|295
|426
|297
|120
|282
|460
|2704
|5465
|Handicap
|15
|9
|7
|13
|1
|5
|17
|3
|11
|4
|18
|2
|8
|12
|10
|14
|16
|6
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2012
Architect Mark Hollinger (2012)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Food & BeverageSnacks, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesConference Facilities
