Mystic Springs Golf Club - Mystic Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 7175 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Championship
|72
|7175 yards
|Tournament
|72
|6615 yards
|Men
|72
|6172 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5200 yards
Scorecard for Mystic Springs Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 75.9/133
|435
|141
|448
|389
|435
|401
|587
|182
|544
|3562
|550
|211
|460
|342
|431
|550
|147
|473
|455
|3619
|7181
|Blue M: 74.1/125
|378
|123
|445
|359
|343
|366
|546
|170
|502
|3232
|511
|177
|430
|297
|436
|502
|129
|457
|426
|3365
|6597
|Red W: 67.1/113
|273
|98
|270
|281
|285
|200
|458
|127
|420
|2412
|420
|133
|350
|235
|247
|398
|101
|406
|327
|2617
|5029
|Handicap
|15
|17
|1
|5
|11
|13
|3
|7
|9
|2
|10
|6
|12
|16
|8
|18
|4
|14
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|5
|36
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2010
Fairways Salam Paspalum Grass
Greens Seadwarf Paspalum Grass
Architect Nelson & Haworth (2010)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Unionpay, JCB, Mastercard, Visa
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Spa, Sauna
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout