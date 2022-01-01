Home / Courses / Asia / China / Hainan Province

Mystic Springs Golf Club - Mystic Course

0
Content, Offers and more

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 7175 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Championship 72 7175 yards
Tournament 72 6615 yards
Men 72 6172 yards
Ladies 72 5200 yards
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 75.9/133 435 141 448 389 435 401 587 182 544 3562 550 211 460 342 431 550 147 473 455 3619 7181
Blue M: 74.1/125 378 123 445 359 343 366 546 170 502 3232 511 177 430 297 436 502 129 457 426 3365 6597
Red W: 67.1/113 273 98 270 281 285 200 458 127 420 2412 420 133 350 235 247 398 101 406 327 2617 5029
Handicap 15 17 1 5 11 13 3 7 9 2 10 6 12 16 8 18 4 14
Par 4 3 4 4 4 4 5 3 5 36 5 3 4 4 4 5 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2010
Fairways Salam Paspalum Grass
Greens Seadwarf Paspalum Grass
Architect Nelson & Haworth (2010)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Unionpay, JCB, Mastercard, Visa

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Spa, Sauna

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

