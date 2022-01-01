Mystic Springs Golf Club - Springs Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 7442 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Championship
|72
|7442 yards
|Tournament
|72
|6934 yards
|Men
|72
|6191 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5458 yards
Course Details
Year Built 2010
Fairways Salam Paspalum Grass
Greens Seadwarf Paspalum Grass
Architect Nelson & Haworth (2010)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Unionpay, JCB, Mastercard, Visa
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Spa, Sauna
