Hainan Moonbay Golf Club - A/B Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6824 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|6824 yards
|74.9
|131
|Blue
|72
|6338 yards
|73.1
|123
|White
|72
|5906 yards
|70.7
|121
|Red (W)
|72
|5405 yards
|71.2
|119
Scorecard for A - B
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|373
|178
|568
|384
|413
|547
|388
|191
|394
|3436
|370
|395
|535
|168
|565
|156
|371
|409
|419
|3388
|6824
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|343
|156
|544
|362
|384
|496
|355
|170
|366
|3176
|339
|364
|502
|151
|539
|145
|342
|383
|397
|3162
|6338
|White M: 70.7/121
|314
|146
|523
|333
|361
|484
|326
|155
|340
|2982
|321
|333
|471
|126
|507
|128
|312
|361
|365
|2924
|5906
|Red W: 71.2/119
|291
|125
|493
|294
|328
|455
|297
|121
|311
|2715
|299
|297
|446
|96
|476
|101
|295
|337
|343
|2690
|5405
|Handicap
|16
|10
|6
|14
|2
|18
|12
|8
|4
|15
|9
|5
|13
|1
|17
|11
|7
|3
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|4
|5
|3
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2003
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - 260 yuan
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Unionpay
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageSnacks, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Meeting Facilities
