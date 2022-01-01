Home / Courses / Asia / China / Hainan Province

Meishi Mayflower International Golf Club - A/B Course

0
Rating Snapshot
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 7252 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Gold 72 7252 yards 74.9 131
Blue 72 6791 yards 73.1 123
Blue (W) 72 6791 yards 74.1 125
White 72 6286 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for A − B
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Gold M: 74.9/131 420 398 218 535 437 441 557 154 464 3624 384 226 607 442 552 425 337 191 464 3628 7252
Blue M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125 387 376 197 506 408 407 529 133 445 3388 363 203 580 413 519 403 304 173 445 3403 6791
White W: 71.7/123 351 339 178 476 387 375 499 118 442 3165 342 173 545 385 481 376 266 152 422 3142 6307
Handicap 13 11 7 15 9 1 5 17 3 12 16 8 2 6 10 14 18 4
Par 4 4 3 5 4 4 5 3 4 36 4 3 5 4 5 4 4 3 4 36 72

Year Built 2003
Fairways Seashore Paspalum Grass
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Colin Montgomerie (2003) IMG Worldwide (2003)

Carts Yes

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Credit Cards Accepted Unionpay

Restaurant

Meeting Facilities, Sauna, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Swimming

