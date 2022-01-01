Meishi Mayflower International Golf Club - A/B Course
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 7252 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Gold
|72
|7252 yards
|74.9
|131
|Blue
|72
|6791 yards
|73.1
|123
|Blue (W)
|72
|6791 yards
|74.1
|125
|White
|72
|6286 yards
Scorecard for A − B
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Gold M: 74.9/131
|420
|398
|218
|535
|437
|441
|557
|154
|464
|3624
|384
|226
|607
|442
|552
|425
|337
|191
|464
|3628
|7252
|Blue M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125
|387
|376
|197
|506
|408
|407
|529
|133
|445
|3388
|363
|203
|580
|413
|519
|403
|304
|173
|445
|3403
|6791
|White W: 71.7/123
|351
|339
|178
|476
|387
|375
|499
|118
|442
|3165
|342
|173
|545
|385
|481
|376
|266
|152
|422
|3142
|6307
|Handicap
|13
|11
|7
|15
|9
|1
|5
|17
|3
|12
|16
|8
|2
|6
|10
|14
|18
|4
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|4
|3
|5
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2003
Fairways Seashore Paspalum Grass
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Colin Montgomerie (2003) IMG Worldwide (2003)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Unionpay
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Sauna, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Available ActivitiesSwimming
