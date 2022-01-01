Hainan Moonbay Golf Club - A/C Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6885 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|6885 yards
|74.9
|131
|Blue
|72
|6416 yards
|73.1
|123
|White
|72
|5987 yards
|70.7
|121
|Red (W)
|72
|5507 yards
|71.2
|119
Scorecard for A - C
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|373
|178
|568
|384
|413
|547
|388
|191
|394
|3436
|590
|410
|397
|172
|386
|176
|346
|386
|586
|3449
|6885
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|343
|156
|544
|362
|384
|496
|355
|170
|366
|3176
|564
|383
|372
|164
|356
|166
|318
|358
|559
|3240
|6416
|White M: 70.7/121
|314
|146
|523
|333
|361
|484
|326
|155
|340
|2982
|534
|351
|341
|155
|327
|148
|292
|336
|521
|3005
|5987
|Red W: 71.2/119
|291
|125
|493
|294
|328
|455
|297
|121
|311
|2715
|501
|318
|309
|142
|306
|117
|286
|317
|496
|2792
|5507
|Handicap
|7
|13
|3
|9
|1
|11
|15
|17
|5
|8
|14
|4
|10
|2
|12
|16
|18
|6
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2003
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - 260 yuan
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Unionpay
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageSnacks, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Meeting Facilities
