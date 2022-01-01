Home / Courses / Asia / China / Hainan Province

Hainan Moonbay Golf Club - A/C Course

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6885 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 6885 yards 74.9 131
Blue 72 6416 yards 73.1 123
White 72 5987 yards 70.7 121
Red (W) 72 5507 yards 71.2 119
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.9/131 373 178 568 384 413 547 388 191 394 3436 590 410 397 172 386 176 346 386 586 3449 6885
Blue M: 73.1/123 343 156 544 362 384 496 355 170 366 3176 564 383 372 164 356 166 318 358 559 3240 6416
White M: 70.7/121 314 146 523 333 361 484 326 155 340 2982 534 351 341 155 327 148 292 336 521 3005 5987
Red W: 71.2/119 291 125 493 294 328 455 297 121 311 2715 501 318 309 142 306 117 286 317 496 2792 5507
Handicap 7 13 3 9 1 11 15 17 5 8 14 4 10 2 12 16 18 6
Par 4 3 5 4 4 5 4 3 4 36 5 4 4 3 4 3 4 4 5 36 72

Year Built 2003

Carts Yes - 260 yuan
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Credit Cards Accepted Unionpay
Walking Allowed Yes

Snacks, Restaurant

Lounge, Meeting Facilities

