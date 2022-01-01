Home / Courses / Asia / China / Hainan Province

Hainan Moonbay Golf Club - B/C Course

0
About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6837 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 6837 yards 73.1 123
Blue 72 6402 yards 70.7 121
White 72 5929 yards 69.2 117
Red (W) 72 5482 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for B - C
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 370 395 535 168 565 156 371 409 419 3388 590 410 397 172 386 176 346 386 586 3449 6837
Blue M: 70.7/121 339 364 502 151 539 145 342 383 397 3162 564 383 372 164 356 166 318 358 559 3240 6402
White M: 69.2/117 321 333 471 126 507 128 312 361 365 2924 534 351 341 155 327 148 292 336 521 3005 5929
Red W: 67.1/113 299 297 446 96 476 101 295 337 343 2690 501 318 309 142 306 117 286 317 496 2792 5482
Handicap 15 9 5 13 1 17 11 7 3 16 10 6 14 2 18 12 8 4
Par 4 4 5 3 5 3 4 4 4 36 5 4 4 3 4 3 4 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2003

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - 260 yuan
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Unionpay
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Snacks, Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Meeting Facilities

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

