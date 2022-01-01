Hainan Moonbay Golf Club - B/C Course
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6837 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|6837 yards
|73.1
|123
|Blue
|72
|6402 yards
|70.7
|121
|White
|72
|5929 yards
|69.2
|117
|Red (W)
|72
|5482 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for B - C
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|370
|395
|535
|168
|565
|156
|371
|409
|419
|3388
|590
|410
|397
|172
|386
|176
|346
|386
|586
|3449
|6837
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|339
|364
|502
|151
|539
|145
|342
|383
|397
|3162
|564
|383
|372
|164
|356
|166
|318
|358
|559
|3240
|6402
|White M: 69.2/117
|321
|333
|471
|126
|507
|128
|312
|361
|365
|2924
|534
|351
|341
|155
|327
|148
|292
|336
|521
|3005
|5929
|Red W: 67.1/113
|299
|297
|446
|96
|476
|101
|295
|337
|343
|2690
|501
|318
|309
|142
|306
|117
|286
|317
|496
|2792
|5482
|Handicap
|15
|9
|5
|13
|1
|17
|11
|7
|3
|16
|10
|6
|14
|2
|18
|12
|8
|4
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|3
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|36
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2003
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - 260 yuan
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Unionpay
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageSnacks, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Meeting Facilities
Reviews
