Hainan West Coast Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Private/Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7329 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|7329 yards
|Blue
|72
|6777 yards
|White
|72
|6189 yards
|Red
|72
|5601 yards
Scorecard for Hainan West Coast Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|433
|389
|555
|461
|187
|368
|557
|212
|471
|3633
|418
|552
|202
|338
|476
|436
|194
|536
|482
|3634
|7267
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|395
|358
|527
|430
|168
|311
|512
|182
|433
|3316
|390
|520
|192
|314
|439
|394
|184
|488
|452
|3373
|6689
|White M: 70.7/121
|355
|337
|499
|387
|134
|287
|493
|139
|401
|3032
|383
|483
|162
|277
|403
|370
|152
|453
|416
|3099
|6131
|Red W: 67.1/113
|318
|281
|467
|315
|124
|250
|451
|111
|372
|2689
|347
|441
|142
|252
|361
|334
|116
|410
|380
|2783
|5472
|Pink W: 64.2/109
|279
|281
|404
|315
|124
|250
|418
|111
|350
|2532
|347
|376
|142
|252
|322
|308
|116
|395
|328
|2586
|5118
|Handicap
|6
|14
|10
|2
|18
|12
|8
|16
|4
|13
|9
|7
|17
|1
|15
|5
|11
|3
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2004
Fairways Seashore Paspalum Grass
Greens Bermuda Grass
Architect Perry Dye (2004) Cynthia Dye McGarey (2004)
Rentals/Services
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
