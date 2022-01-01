Home / Courses / Asia / China / Hainan Province

Hainan West Coast Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Private/Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7329 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 7329 yards
Blue 72 6777 yards
White 72 6189 yards
Red 72 5601 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Hainan West Coast Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.9/131 433 389 555 461 187 368 557 212 471 3633 418 552 202 338 476 436 194 536 482 3634 7267
Blue M: 73.1/123 395 358 527 430 168 311 512 182 433 3316 390 520 192 314 439 394 184 488 452 3373 6689
White M: 70.7/121 355 337 499 387 134 287 493 139 401 3032 383 483 162 277 403 370 152 453 416 3099 6131
Red W: 67.1/113 318 281 467 315 124 250 451 111 372 2689 347 441 142 252 361 334 116 410 380 2783 5472
Pink W: 64.2/109 279 281 404 315 124 250 418 111 350 2532 347 376 142 252 322 308 116 395 328 2586 5118
Handicap 6 14 10 2 18 12 8 16 4 13 9 7 17 1 15 5 11 3
Par 4 4 5 4 3 4 5 3 4 36 4 5 3 4 4 4 3 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2004
Fairways Seashore Paspalum Grass
Greens Bermuda Grass
Architect Perry Dye (2004) Cynthia Dye McGarey (2004)

Rentals/Services

Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

