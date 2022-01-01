Huizhou Garbotax Golf & Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6941 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Gold
|72
|6941 yards
|73.1
|123
|Blue
|72
|6577 yards
|70.7
|121
|White
|72
|6238 yards
|69.2
|117
|Red (W)
|72
|5818 yards
|71.2
|120
Scorecard for Huizhou Garbotax Golf & Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Gold M: 73.1/123
|405
|415
|492
|195
|437
|183
|403
|542
|408
|3480
|188
|533
|415
|399
|175
|458
|362
|506
|425
|3461
|6941
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|382
|396
|474
|187
|404
|166
|384
|463
|398
|3254
|165
|510
|397
|386
|168
|439
|350
|496
|412
|3323
|6577
|White M: 69.2/117
|353
|382
|438
|156
|387
|146
|365
|445
|354
|3026
|146
|505
|396
|370
|157
|423
|337
|481
|397
|3212
|6238
|Red W: 71.2/120
|335
|367
|410
|133
|367
|101
|316
|420
|307
|2756
|115
|497
|362
|350
|150
|416
|326
|460
|386
|3062
|5818
|Handicap
|3
|9
|13
|1
|7
|5
|15
|17
|11
|2
|4
|12
|18
|6
|8
|14
|16
|10
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2001
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Unionpay
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout