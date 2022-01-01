Home / Courses / Asia / China / Guangdong Province

Huizhou Garbotax Golf & Country Club

0
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6941 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Gold 72 6941 yards 73.1 123
Blue 72 6577 yards 70.7 121
White 72 6238 yards 69.2 117
Red (W) 72 5818 yards 71.2 120
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Gold M: 73.1/123 405 415 492 195 437 183 403 542 408 3480 188 533 415 399 175 458 362 506 425 3461 6941
Blue M: 70.7/121 382 396 474 187 404 166 384 463 398 3254 165 510 397 386 168 439 350 496 412 3323 6577
White M: 69.2/117 353 382 438 156 387 146 365 445 354 3026 146 505 396 370 157 423 337 481 397 3212 6238
Red W: 71.2/120 335 367 410 133 367 101 316 420 307 2756 115 497 362 350 150 416 326 460 386 3062 5818
Handicap 3 9 13 1 7 5 15 17 11 2 4 12 18 6 8 14 16 10
Par 4 4 5 3 4 3 4 5 4 36 3 5 4 4 3 4 4 5 4 36 72

Year Built 2001

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Credit Cards Accepted Unionpay
Walking Allowed Yes

Restaurant

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

