Beijing Riverside Resort Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 7139 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|7139 yards
|74.9
|131
|Blue
|72
|6677 yards
|73.1
|123
|White
|72
|6216 yards
|70.7
|121
|Red (W)
|72
|5730 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for Riverside
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|598
|172
|408
|580
|420
|445
|446
|196
|421
|3686
|512
|385
|186
|402
|455
|300
|200
|578
|435
|3453
|7139
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|576
|159
|400
|560
|390
|416
|426
|168
|390
|3485
|450
|363
|162
|373
|422
|296
|175
|558
|393
|3192
|6677
|White M: 70.7/121
|553
|142
|340
|530
|360
|398
|405
|152
|380
|3260
|429
|340
|148
|354
|390
|230
|160
|530
|375
|2956
|6216
|Red W: 70.2/119
|548
|129
|310
|502
|315
|366
|380
|108
|350
|3008
|405
|304
|120
|308
|360
|215
|150
|510
|350
|2722
|5730
|Handicap
|6
|10
|18
|12
|4
|2
|14
|16
|8
|1
|11
|13
|5
|3
|7
|15
|17
|9
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1997
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageBar
Available FacilitiesLounge, Lockers, Locker Rooms
