Beijing Riverside Resort Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 7139 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 7139 yards 74.9 131
Blue 72 6677 yards 73.1 123
White 72 6216 yards 70.7 121
Red (W) 72 5730 yards 70.2 119
Scorecard for Riverside
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.9/131 598 172 408 580 420 445 446 196 421 3686 512 385 186 402 455 300 200 578 435 3453 7139
Blue M: 73.1/123 576 159 400 560 390 416 426 168 390 3485 450 363 162 373 422 296 175 558 393 3192 6677
White M: 70.7/121 553 142 340 530 360 398 405 152 380 3260 429 340 148 354 390 230 160 530 375 2956 6216
Red W: 70.2/119 548 129 310 502 315 366 380 108 350 3008 405 304 120 308 360 215 150 510 350 2722 5730
Handicap 6 10 18 12 4 2 14 16 8 1 11 13 5 3 7 15 17 9
Par 5 3 4 5 4 4 4 3 4 36 5 4 3 4 4 4 3 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1997

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Bar

Available Facilities

Lounge, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

