Home / Courses

East Sea Golf & Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for East Sea Golf & Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.9/131 365 548 168 614 470 460 396 230 389 3640 375 140 558 442 190 425 574 368 434 3506 7146
Gold M: 73.1/123 340 507 163 582 442 425 369 202 339 3369 350 132 534 410 174 383 534 335 401 3253 6622
Blue M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 309 480 148 538 402 392 342 172 312 3095 323 118 504 378 153 360 502 302 365 3005 6100
White M: 66.1/111 W: 67.1/113 282 450 125 479 368 359 316 143 290 2812 290 105 406 354 123 328 470 275 325 2676 5488
Red M: 65.9/107 W: 66.9/109 258 409 92 438 337 304 285 120 258 2501 260 86 379 329 108 301 445 248 295 2451 4952
Handicap 15 7 13 17 1 5 3 9 11 10 16 18 2 12 6 8 14 4
Par 4 5 3 5 4 4 4 3 4 36 4 3 5 4 3 4 5 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2007

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Unionpay
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me