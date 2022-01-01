East Sea Golf & Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Scorecard for East Sea Golf & Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|365
|548
|168
|614
|470
|460
|396
|230
|389
|3640
|375
|140
|558
|442
|190
|425
|574
|368
|434
|3506
|7146
|Gold M: 73.1/123
|340
|507
|163
|582
|442
|425
|369
|202
|339
|3369
|350
|132
|534
|410
|174
|383
|534
|335
|401
|3253
|6622
|Blue M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|309
|480
|148
|538
|402
|392
|342
|172
|312
|3095
|323
|118
|504
|378
|153
|360
|502
|302
|365
|3005
|6100
|White M: 66.1/111 W: 67.1/113
|282
|450
|125
|479
|368
|359
|316
|143
|290
|2812
|290
|105
|406
|354
|123
|328
|470
|275
|325
|2676
|5488
|Red M: 65.9/107 W: 66.9/109
|258
|409
|92
|438
|337
|304
|285
|120
|258
|2501
|260
|86
|379
|329
|108
|301
|445
|248
|295
|2451
|4952
|Handicap
|15
|7
|13
|17
|1
|5
|3
|9
|11
|10
|16
|18
|2
|12
|6
|8
|14
|4
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2007
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Unionpay
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout