Nanjing Zhongshan International Golf Club - Valley/Mountain Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort/Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7093 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|7093 yards
|74.9
|131
|Blue
|72
|6565 yards
|73.1
|123
|White
|72
|5970 yards
|69.2
|119
|Red (W)
|72
|4893 yards
|66.9
|109
Scorecard for Valley/Mountain
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|413
|516
|239
|442
|159
|383
|324
|519
|417
|3412
|435
|545
|197
|375
|453
|441
|548
|227
|460
|3681
|7093
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|382
|507
|205
|409
|141
|357
|308
|502
|382
|3193
|395
|522
|175
|337
|400
|400
|525
|206
|412
|3372
|6565
|White M: 69.2/119
|339
|484
|170
|376
|120
|325
|270
|484
|343
|2911
|352
|510
|152
|290
|348
|360
|498
|182
|367
|3059
|5970
|Red W: 66.9/109
|300
|431
|140
|319
|82
|287
|236
|373
|289
|2457
|327
|412
|290
|74
|396
|224
|270
|129
|314
|2436
|4893
|Handicap
|6
|10
|2
|12
|14
|16
|8
|18
|4
|9
|17
|7
|1
|11
|13
|15
|3
|5
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|36
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2005
Architect Gary Player (2005)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Nanjing, Jiangsu
Resort/Private
Nanjing, Jiangsu
Resort/Private
Course Layout