Zhuhai Orient Golf Club - B/C Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private/Resort
Style Links
Par 72
Length 6966 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Gold
|72
|6966 yards
|73.1
|123
|Blue
|72
|6454 yards
|70.7
|121
|White
|72
|5738 yards
|69.2
|117
|Red (W)
|72
|5089 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for B/C
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Gold M: 73.1/123
|365
|448
|225
|431
|575
|471
|365
|185
|557
|3622
|334
|565
|413
|560
|376
|171
|427
|169
|329
|3344
|6966
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|339
|425
|199
|398
|541
|444
|335
|172
|531
|3384
|307
|539
|379
|530
|344
|139
|393
|141
|298
|3070
|6454
|White M: 69.2/117
|313
|370
|170
|330
|483
|392
|306
|153
|467
|2984
|272
|503
|339
|495
|310
|110
|348
|115
|262
|2754
|5738
|Red W: 67.1/113
|284
|338
|136
|299
|453
|363
|275
|122
|434
|2704
|228
|466
|299
|422
|281
|80
|305
|78
|226
|2385
|5089
|Handicap
|18
|12
|14
|4
|6
|8
|10
|2
|16
|17
|5
|9
|3
|7
|1
|13
|15
|11
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|5
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2004
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
