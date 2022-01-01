Home / Courses / Asia / China / Guangdong Province

Zhuhai Orient Golf Club - B/C Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private/Resort
Style Links
Par 72
Length 6966 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Gold 72 6966 yards 73.1 123
Blue 72 6454 yards 70.7 121
White 72 5738 yards 69.2 117
Red (W) 72 5089 yards 67.1 113
Scorecard for B/C
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Gold M: 73.1/123 365 448 225 431 575 471 365 185 557 3622 334 565 413 560 376 171 427 169 329 3344 6966
Blue M: 70.7/121 339 425 199 398 541 444 335 172 531 3384 307 539 379 530 344 139 393 141 298 3070 6454
White M: 69.2/117 313 370 170 330 483 392 306 153 467 2984 272 503 339 495 310 110 348 115 262 2754 5738
Red W: 67.1/113 284 338 136 299 453 363 275 122 434 2704 228 466 299 422 281 80 305 78 226 2385 5089
Handicap 18 12 14 4 6 8 10 2 16 17 5 9 3 7 1 13 15 11
Par 4 4 3 4 5 4 4 3 5 36 4 5 4 5 4 3 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2004

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

