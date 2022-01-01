Home / Courses / Asia / China / Guangdong Province

Chung Shan Hot Spring Golf Club - Palmer Course

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6115 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6115 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Palmer
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Championship M: 71.9/129 449 172 402 525 318 579 361 211 407 3424 377 227 418 197 556 365 424 175 524 3263 6687
Blue M: 71.2/128 431 161 402 510 314 564 340 199 366 3287 323 202 397 186 517 365 424 148 503 3065 6352
White M: 68.8/123 W: 73.8/128 405 144 376 489 305 551 311 162 346 3089 277 185 383 161 478 338 384 128 470 2804 5893
Red W: 69.8/119 375 130 303 462 264 513 265 116 328 2756 247 168 296 144 444 312 348 112 422 2493 5249
Handicap 3 17 7 1 15 5 13 11 9 14 18 8 16 2 12 4 10 6
Par 4 3 4 5 4 5 4 3 4 36 4 3 4 3 5 4 4 3 5 35 71

Course Details

Year Built 1984
Architect Arnold Palmer (1984)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

