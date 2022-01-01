Chung Shan Hot Spring Golf Club - Palmer Course
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6115 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6115 yards
Scorecard for Palmer
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Championship M: 71.9/129
|449
|172
|402
|525
|318
|579
|361
|211
|407
|3424
|377
|227
|418
|197
|556
|365
|424
|175
|524
|3263
|6687
|Blue M: 71.2/128
|431
|161
|402
|510
|314
|564
|340
|199
|366
|3287
|323
|202
|397
|186
|517
|365
|424
|148
|503
|3065
|6352
|White M: 68.8/123 W: 73.8/128
|405
|144
|376
|489
|305
|551
|311
|162
|346
|3089
|277
|185
|383
|161
|478
|338
|384
|128
|470
|2804
|5893
|Red W: 69.8/119
|375
|130
|303
|462
|264
|513
|265
|116
|328
|2756
|247
|168
|296
|144
|444
|312
|348
|112
|422
|2493
|5249
|Handicap
|3
|17
|7
|1
|15
|5
|13
|11
|9
|14
|18
|8
|16
|2
|12
|4
|10
|6
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|35
|71
Course Details
Year Built 1984
Architect Arnold Palmer (1984)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
