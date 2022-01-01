Zhuhai Orient Golf Club - A/C Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private/Resort
Style Links
Par 72
Length 6958 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Gold
|72
|6958 yards
|73.1
|123
|Blue
|72
|6340 yards
|70.7
|121
|White
|72
|5657 yards
|69.2
|117
|Red (W)
|72
|4889 yards
|66.9
|109
Scorecard for A/C
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Gold M: 73.1/123
|549
|423
|473
|464
|193
|407
|440
|228
|437
|3614
|334
|565
|413
|560
|376
|171
|427
|169
|329
|3344
|6958
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|503
|385
|433
|420
|174
|370
|396
|194
|395
|3270
|307
|539
|379
|530
|344
|139
|393
|141
|298
|3070
|6340
|White M: 69.2/117
|456
|340
|401
|376
|125
|329
|357
|157
|362
|2903
|272
|503
|339
|495
|310
|110
|348
|115
|262
|2754
|5657
|Red W: 66.9/109
|392
|302
|360
|328
|100
|293
|316
|113
|300
|2504
|228
|466
|299
|422
|281
|80
|305
|78
|226
|2385
|4889
|Handicap
|7
|11
|3
|9
|13
|17
|5
|15
|1
|8
|12
|16
|10
|14
|18
|6
|4
|2
|Par
|5
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|5
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
|Handicap (W)
|7
|11
|15
|9
|13
|17
|5
|3
|1
|8
|12
|16
|10
|14
|18
|6
|4
|2
Course Details
Year Built 2004
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
