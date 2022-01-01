Chung Shan Hot Spring Golf Club - Nicklaus Course
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6421 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6421 yards
Scorecard for Nicklaus
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Championship M: 73.7/128
|372
|522
|207
|448
|392
|156
|449
|384
|575
|3505
|414
|531
|432
|174
|366
|500
|422
|178
|471
|3488
|6993
|Blue M: 72.2/124
|360
|505
|185
|431
|364
|137
|430
|362
|556
|3330
|394
|505
|408
|154
|366
|500
|401
|147
|436
|3311
|6641
|White M: 70.6/121 W: 76.3/133
|338
|488
|168
|412
|341
|119
|409
|342
|530
|3147
|371
|492
|374
|140
|330
|468
|384
|128
|414
|3101
|6248
|Red W: 71.0/121
|288
|440
|141
|359
|302
|102
|364
|267
|440
|2703
|287
|434
|339
|124
|299
|404
|334
|98
|344
|2663
|5366
|Handicap
|17
|9
|13
|1
|11
|15
|3
|7
|5
|10
|12
|4
|16
|18
|6
|8
|14
|2
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1993
Architect Jack Nicklaus (1993)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout