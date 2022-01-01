Home / Courses / Asia / China / Guangdong Province

Chung Shan Hot Spring Golf Club - Nicklaus Course

0
About

Holes 18
Type Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6421 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6421 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Nicklaus
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Championship M: 73.7/128 372 522 207 448 392 156 449 384 575 3505 414 531 432 174 366 500 422 178 471 3488 6993
Blue M: 72.2/124 360 505 185 431 364 137 430 362 556 3330 394 505 408 154 366 500 401 147 436 3311 6641
White M: 70.6/121 W: 76.3/133 338 488 168 412 341 119 409 342 530 3147 371 492 374 140 330 468 384 128 414 3101 6248
Red W: 71.0/121 288 440 141 359 302 102 364 267 440 2703 287 434 339 124 299 404 334 98 344 2663 5366
Handicap 17 9 13 1 11 15 3 7 5 10 12 4 16 18 6 8 14 2
Par 4 5 3 4 4 3 4 4 5 36 4 5 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1993
Architect Jack Nicklaus (1993)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

