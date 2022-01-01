Zhuhai Orient Golf Club - A/B Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private/Resort
Style Links
Par 72
Length 7236 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Gold
|72
|7236 yards
|74.9
|131
|Blue
|72
|6654 yards
|73.1
|123
|White
|72
|5887 yards
|69.2
|117
|Red (W)
|72
|5208 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for A/B
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Gold M: 74.9/131
|549
|423
|473
|464
|193
|407
|440
|228
|437
|3614
|365
|448
|225
|431
|575
|471
|365
|185
|557
|3622
|7236
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|503
|385
|433
|420
|174
|370
|396
|194
|395
|3270
|339
|425
|199
|398
|541
|444
|335
|172
|531
|3384
|6654
|White M: 69.2/117
|456
|340
|401
|376
|125
|329
|357
|157
|362
|2903
|313
|370
|170
|330
|483
|392
|306
|153
|467
|2984
|5887
|Red W: 67.1/113
|392
|302
|360
|328
|100
|293
|316
|113
|300
|2504
|284
|338
|136
|299
|453
|363
|275
|122
|434
|2704
|5208
|Handicap
|7
|11
|3
|9
|13
|17
|5
|15
|1
|18
|12
|14
|4
|6
|8
|10
|2
|16
|Par
|5
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2004
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Nearby Courses
Course Layout