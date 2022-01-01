Home / Courses / Asia / China / Guangdong Province

Zhuhai Orient Golf Club - A/B Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private/Resort
Style Links
Par 72
Length 7236 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Gold 72 7236 yards 74.9 131
Blue 72 6654 yards 73.1 123
White 72 5887 yards 69.2 117
Red (W) 72 5208 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for A/B
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Gold M: 74.9/131 549 423 473 464 193 407 440 228 437 3614 365 448 225 431 575 471 365 185 557 3622 7236
Blue M: 73.1/123 503 385 433 420 174 370 396 194 395 3270 339 425 199 398 541 444 335 172 531 3384 6654
White M: 69.2/117 456 340 401 376 125 329 357 157 362 2903 313 370 170 330 483 392 306 153 467 2984 5887
Red W: 67.1/113 392 302 360 328 100 293 316 113 300 2504 284 338 136 299 453 363 275 122 434 2704 5208
Handicap 7 11 3 9 13 17 5 15 1 18 12 14 4 6 8 10 2 16
Par 5 4 5 4 3 4 4 3 4 36 4 4 3 4 5 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2004

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

